Eldric Vero Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Equalization Program a Wealth Transfer Scheme
April 17, 2024
14 hrs ago
•
Eldric Vero
2
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Equalization Program a Wealth Transfer Scheme
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Chart of the Day (CotD) Japan Covid and Excess Deaths
April 11, 2024
Apr 11
•
Eldric Vero
6
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Japan Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Covid All-Cause Mortality and Unexplained Deaths
April 9, 2024
Apr 10
•
Eldric Vero
3
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Covid All-Cause Mortality and Unexplained Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Calgary Financial Crisis...What Crisis?
April 4, 2024
Apr 5
•
Eldric Vero
1
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Calgary Financial Crisis...What Crisis?
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
March 2024
Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Edmonton Financial Crisis
March 31, 2024
Mar 31
•
Eldric Vero
1
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Edmonton Financial Crisis
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) Manitoba Covid and Excess Deaths
March 25, 2024
Mar 25
•
Eldric Vero
3
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Manitoba Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) Prince Edward Island Covid and Excess Deaths
March 20, 2024
Mar 20
•
Eldric Vero
3
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Prince Edward Island Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) British Columbia Covid and Excess Deaths
March 14, 2024
Mar 14
•
Eldric Vero
3
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) British Columbia Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Special Edition Chart of the Day (CotD) BC Government a Threat to Healthcare & Freedom
March 9, 2024
Mar 10
•
Eldric Vero
2
Share this post
Special Edition Chart of the Day (CotD) BC Government a Threat to Healthcare & Freedom
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) Philippines Covid and Excess Deaths
March 3, 2024
Mar 3
•
Eldric Vero
5
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Philippines Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Extra Special Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada PM Justin Trudeau is a National Security Threat
March 1, 2024
Mar 1
•
Eldric Vero
3
Share this post
Extra Special Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada PM Justin Trudeau is a National Security Threat
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Chart of the Day (CotD) Taiwan Covid and Excess Deaths
February 29, 2024
Mar 1
•
Eldric Vero
14
Share this post
Chart of the Day (CotD) Taiwan Covid and Excess Deaths
eldric.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
© 2024 Eldric Vero
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts