Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Equalization Program a Wealth Transfer Scheme
April 17, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Japan Covid and Excess Deaths
April 11, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Covid All-Cause Mortality and Unexplained Deaths
April 9, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Calgary Financial Crisis...What Crisis?
April 4, 2024
  
Eldric Vero

March 2024

Chart of the Day (CotD) City of Edmonton Financial Crisis
March 31, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Manitoba Covid and Excess Deaths
March 25, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Prince Edward Island Covid and Excess Deaths
March 20, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) British Columbia Covid and Excess Deaths
March 14, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Special Edition Chart of the Day (CotD) BC Government a Threat to Healthcare & Freedom
March 9, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Philippines Covid and Excess Deaths
March 3, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Extra Special Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada PM Justin Trudeau is a National Security Threat
March 1, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
Chart of the Day (CotD) Taiwan Covid and Excess Deaths
February 29, 2024
  
Eldric Vero
