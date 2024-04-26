eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the Global Climate Intelligence Group “World Climate Declaration – There Is No Climate Emergency” (see link: https://clintel.org/world-climate-declaration/ ). From the website article : A global network of over 1900 scientists and professionals has prepared this urgent message. Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.

In conclusion, don’t let the terrifying stories of supranational institutions – such as the UN, EU and WEF – scare you. Particularly, climate alarmist must not use extreme weather events to poison our children with fear.

The gradual global warming, which started around 1700 after the end of the Little Ice Age, is a fact and has not caused any serious problem. Our advice is: “Enjoy today’s climate, because stories from the Little Ice Age tell us that a cold climate is full of hardship”.

If we continue to invest in innovation, mankind can easily cope with any effect of further warming. Hence, we must stop the demoralizing back-to-the-past mitigation solutions. We observe that it only leads to decline and poverty.

Instead, we must focus on the power of adaptation, based on science, technology, and education. It will lead us into an era of prosperity for nature and mankind.

Here is the link to A Message to The People” https://clintel.org/there-is-no-climate-emergency-a-message-to-the-people/ .

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act” George Orwell