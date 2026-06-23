eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) Global News June 19, 2026 “Alberta separatists launch campaign, say province has resources to go it alone” (see link: https://globalnews.ca/news/11913659/alberta-separatists-launch-campaign-to-quit-canada/ ). From the article: The campaign is called “Let Alberta Decide.” The people behind it include Keith Wilson, a prominent separatist advocate who recently made a case for leaving Canada in debates with former Alberta premier Jason Kenney. Wilson’s co-chair, Tanya Clemens, describes herself as a fourth-generation southern Alberta farmer, educator and Alberta independence advocate. Wilson dismissed the fact that Alberta Conservative MP’s are planning to campaign on the pro-Canada side, too. They’re part of an establishment that hasn’t served Alberta’s interests and they are essentially in a mode of preserving their jobs and their role,” he said. “And we’re advocating, those of us who support independence, that we don’t need to be governed by Ottawa. We don’t need federal members of Parliament.”

2) Juno News June 22, 2026 “Let Alberta Decide: Advocates launch independence referendum push” (see link: https://www.junonews.com/p/let-alberta-decide-advocates-launch ). As per the article: Alberta lawyer and independence advocate Keith Wilson and southern Alberta farmer Tanya Clemens officially launched a provincewide campaign urging Albertans to support a referendum process that could eventually lead to Alberta becoming an independent country. The organization, Let Alberta Decide, unveiled its campaign over the weekend with Wilson and Clemens serving as co-leaders.

The “Let Alberta Decide” website link is here: https://letalbertadecide.com/

Panel 1

On referendum day October 19th …mark your X on Option 2. Option 2 starts the legal process for a binding vote on Alberta’s future.

Panel 2

The following is from the website:

Panel 3

For additional data on Canada equalization, refer to the April 17, 2024 “Chart of the Day (CotD) Canada Equalization Program a Wealth Transfer Scheme” see link: https://eldric.substack.com/p/chart-of-the-day-cotd-canada-equalization?utm_source=publication-search .

“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth…sooner or later, that debt is paid” Valery Legasov, Russian scientist

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST protocol (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers)