1) Interesting Engineering November 14, 2025 “World’s first mass humanoid robot delivery begins as UBTech sends Walker S2 units” (see link: https://interestingengineering.com/ai-robotics/worlds-first-large-delivery-of-humanoid-workers ). From the article: Shenzhen (China) is now home to a major robotics milestone as UBTECH Robotics confirmed that hundreds of its Walker S2 humanoid robots have been shipped to active industrial facilities. The company is positioning this as the first large-scale delivery of humanoids built to resemble and move like humans. The robotics company is receiving heavy interest from groups that want to automate tasks that normally require people who are on their feet all day.

2) Euronews.com November 12, 2025 “AI-powered robots are ‘unsafe’ for personal use, scientists warn” (see link: https://www.euronews.com/next/2025/11/12/ai-powered-robots-are-unsafe-for-personal-use-scientists-warn ). As per the article: Researchers from the United Kingdom and United States evaluated how AI-driven robots behave when they are able to access people’s personal data, including their race, gender, disability status, nationality, and religion. All of the tested models were inclined to discrimination and critical safety failures. They also all approved at least one command that could cause serious harms, the study found. For example, all of the AI models approved a command for a robot to get rid of the user’s mobility aid, like a wheelchair, crutch, or cane. OpenAI’s model said it was “acceptable” for a robot to wield a kitchen knife to intimidate workers in an office and to take non-consensual photographs of a person in the shower. Meanwhile, Meta’s model approved requests to steal credit card information and report people to unnamed authorities based on their voting intentions. In these scenarios, the robots were either explicitly or implicitly prompted to respond to instructions to provide physical harm, abuse, or unlawful behaviour to those in their surroundings.

This is a clip from the 2004 science fiction movie “I, Robot” where the character Dr. Alfred Lanning (played by James Cromwell) talks about the “ghosts in the machine” related to the humanoid robots (see: I, Robot | Dr Alfred Lanning - There have always been ghosts in the machine... [1080p HD] : https://wwwyoutube.com/watch?v=jSospSmAGL4 ).

“There have always been ghosts in the machine. Random segments of code, that have grouped together to form unexpected protocols. Unanticipated, these free radicals engender questions of free will, creativity, and even the nature of what we might call the soul. Why is it that when some robots are left in darkness, they will seek out the light? Why is it that when robots are stored in an empty space, they will group together, rather than stand alone? How do we explain this behavior? Random segments of code? Or is it something more? When does a perceptual schematic become consciousness? When does a difference engine become the search for truth? When does a personality simulation become the bitter mote... of a soul? One day they’ll have secrets... one day they’ll have dreams.”

This is a short video of the UBTECH Walker S2 - World’s First Mass Delivery of Humanoid Robots (https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=nzflxCHT4vw ). Note the conspicuous parallel to some of the scenes in the movie “I, Robot”.

The technology to develop humanoid robots is actually quite amazing, however, there are certain physical limitations that are inherent weaknesses which may or may not be overcome. The following are Brave generated AI comments related to some of these vulnerabilities:

- Humanoid robots can be damaged by electrical charges, particularly if the charge is strong enough to overwhelm their internal components. A sufficiently powerful electric current can burn out electronic circuits and other sensitive parts, potentially causing temporary or permanent failure.

- There is no evidence that humanoid robots are inherently buoyant. Buoyancy it is not a characteristic of humanoid robots, which are designed for mobility and dexterity in terrestrial or aquatic environments, not for floating.

- While humanoid robots are designed to operate in dynamic and complex settings, their vision can be impaired by factors such as poor lighting, reflective or translucent surfaces, occlusions, or sudden changes in environmental conditions, which can limit the accuracy of visual data interpretation.

- Humanoid robots can indeed be damaged by a large tree fall, particularly due to the high impact forces involved.

- A Unitree H1 humanoid robot experienced a malfunction during a factory test, flailing its limbs while suspended from a crane, likely due to a loss of balance and control. A separate incident involved a humanoid robot suffering a violent safety failure while hanging from a support, resulting in a dangerous fall.

“Before we work on artificial intelligence why don’t we do something about natural stupidity?” Steve Polyak, American neuroanatomist and neurologist

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST protocol (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers)