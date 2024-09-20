eldric.substack.com

1) Geoff Pain Phd September 15, 2024 “Monkeypox Jab ACAM2000 contains Endotoxin scavenger Polymyxin B” (see link: https://geoffpain.substack.com/p/monkeypox-jab-acam2000-contains-endotoxin ). As per the article: Pfizer subsidiary Wyeth cultured the Live and Deadly Vaccinia Virus derived from plaque purification cloning from Dryvax Calf Lymph and grown in African Green Monkey kidney (Vero) cells. It most definitely sheds from the Jabbee to other people, which can lead to their Death. I would not want to risk being injected with biological fluids from an unknown number of people. ACAM2000 contains 2% Human Serum Albumin. The Live Virus suspension has to be diluted before jabbing with 50% (v/v) Glycerin and 0.25% (v/v) Phenol, known for its flesh corrosion, in water for injection.

2) Sonia Elijah Investigates September 19, 2024 “Mpox, Project Bioshield, Everyone's Dark Winter?” (see link: https://www.soniaelijah.com/p/mpox-project-bioshield-everyones ). As per the article: A second small pox vaccine that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of mpox was ACAM2000, on August 29th, under Expanded Access Investigational New Drug (EA-IND) protocol. ACAM2000 is manufactured by the controversial, Emergent BioSolutions. It was originally approved to prevent small pox in 2007. It is deeply disturbing that the FDA would approve a vaccine so life-alteringly harmful to not just those being given it, but for those who would come into close contact with the vaccinee. However, unlike the gene-based Covid shots that were branded as “vaccines,” at least the side effects are clearly stated on the medication guide for there to be some kind of informed consent.

Poison

i) in biochemistry, a substance, natural or synthetic, that causes damage to living tissues and has an injurious or fatal effect on the body, whether it is ingested, inhaled, or absorbed or injected through the skin. (Britannica)

ii) a substance that through its chemical action usually kills, injures, or impairs an organism (Merriam-Webster)

Biohazard

i) a risk to humans or the environment caused by something biological, such as a poisonous chemical or an infectious disease (Cambridge)

ii) a biological or chemical substance or situation that is dangerous to human beings and the environment (Britannica)

Panel 1 The following is the “Smallpox and mpox vaccines: Canadian Immunization Guide” main page where it states “The ACAM2000® vaccine has been authorized for use by Health Canada for active immunization against smallpox disease for persons 16 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for smallpox infection. For information on the use of this vaccine, refer to the product monograph in Health Canada's Drug Product Database.” See link : https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/canadian-immunization-guide-part-4-active-vaccines/page-21-smallpox-vaccine.html

Some of the interesting points under Key Information:

- Naturally occurring smallpox disease was eradicated by 1977 through a worldwide vaccination program.

- Remaining variola virus stocks are held under biosecurity in 2 World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre laboratories.

- Since May 2022, cases of mpox have been reported and transmission has occurred in a number of countries where it was not previously reported, including Canada.

- A case of smallpox anywhere in the world constitutes a global health emergency

Panel 2 Further down the main page under “High Risk Criteria” is the following:

Under the Definitions section is the following “MSM - Man or Two-Spirit identifying individual who has sex with another person who identifies as a man, including but not limited to individuals who self-identify as trans-gender, cis-gender, Two-Spirit, gender-queer, intersex, and non-binary.

Panel 3 On the Drug Product Database online page, input number 02543699 in the Drug Identification Number (DIN) box and press Search. This will take you to the Product Information page and then click on the Product Monograph pdf. The author of the CotD highly recommends reading the entire 37 pages of this Emergent Product Mongraph in order to truly grasp the nature of this so-called vaccine. The following is on page 5 :

It appears the following symbols should have been included in the Mongraph and Health Canada website…what do you think?

