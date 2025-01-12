eldric.substack.com

The following CotD substack article is a re-stack from Anthony James Hall (Emeritus Professor University of Lethbridge) via his substack site “Looking out at the World from Canada”. The CotD author was initially inclined to re-stack this article in the “Notes” section, however, the article is extremely important as it addresses issues related to covid and is a must read.

1) January 12, 20245 “More scandal in Alberta over the Covid Fiasco” (see link:

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/more-scandal-in-alberta-overthe?publication_id=1274843&post_id=154657941&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email ). From the article: Dr. Daniel Nagase is has been wrongfully persecuted for addressing the obscenity of the Covidian assault worldwide, including on people in his home turf of British Columbia and Alberta. Can there be any question that, in the light of what we now know, the CBC and the Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons were wrong and that Dr. Nagase was right. When will wrong-think be reversed so the truth can prevail? It is still the case that Covidian culprits continue to prevail and are in a position to condemn and deplatform those that have exposed their lies and crimes. As per Dr. Nagase “Is it reasonable to continue to make the same mistakes? Is any doctor who continues on a path that has failed for two and a half years a reasonable doctor? (In whose hands you could trust your life?). Crimes flourish when greed, cowardice and individual decisions putting money, convenience and one’s own anxieties above the life of another are the norm. Looking in a mirror, the seat of evil is not on some throne far away, but inside everyone’s own reflection. This also means the solution to wrong is never out of reach, rather it is always within one’s own reach.”

The British rock band Supertramp released the album “Crime of the Century” in September 1974. Here is the Rumble link to the album with the song starting at the 37:00 min mark plus here are the lyrics to the title song:

Now they're planning the crime of the century

Well what will it be?

Read all about their schemes and adventuring

It's well worth a fee

So roll up and see

And they rape the universe

How they've gone from bad to worse

Who are these men of lust, greed, and glory?

Rip off the masks and let see

But that's not right oh no, what's the story?

But there's you and there's me

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” Edmund Burke