This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) recent news release “Taxpayers Federation presents Teddy Waste Awards for worst government waste” (see link: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/taxpayers-federation-presents-teddy-waste-awards-for-worst-government-waste ). From the website article : The Teddy, a pig-shaped trophy the CTF annually awards to governments’ worst waste offenders, is named after Ted Weatherill, a former federal appointee who was fired in 1999 for submitting a raft of dubious expense claims, including a $700 lunch for two.

Here is the video link to the recent CTF event in Calgary “Golden Pigs for Politicians – Government Waste Awards” (https://www.taxpayer.com/campaigns/golden-pigs-for-politicians ).

“The last official act of any government is to loot the treasury” George Washington