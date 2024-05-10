eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the Police On Guard For Thee recent video interview “Demonstrably Unjustified (A Series) With This Episodes Guest, Natasha Gonek” (see link: https://policeonguard.ca/demonstrably-unjustified-a-series-with-this-episodes-guest-natasha-gonek/ ). From the website article : Natasha analyzed the Freedom of Information request documents received from the Edmonton Police Service and provided a detailed synopsis and recommendations from the almost 9000 pages of documents received in the FOI. Hear what Natasha has to say about what was discovered in the documents and what they revealed surrounding Covid.

Nasha Gonek B.Sc,NCIT Specialized, released her report in February 2024 “Analysis of Freedom of Information Disclosure Documents Relating to the Edmonton Police Service COVID-19 Pandemic Response” (see link: https://drive.proton.me/urls/DMHRAHAYX0#JNXkDgJIJ6qX ). From the Executive Summary :

Here is the video interview link : https://policeonguard.ca/demonstrably-unjustified-a-series-with-this-episodes-guest-natasha-gonek/ .

“In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act” George Orwell