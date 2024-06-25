eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the recent interview with paralegal Katherine Watt entitled Public Health Worldwide Has Been Militarized Creating "Kill Zones" For Global Depopulation and Control!

Link: https://rumble.com/v52zq69-katherine-watt-dod-kill-box.html

From the description within Rumble: On January 24, 2023 Katherine Watt was an attendee at a press conference that discussed the ongoing emergency use rollout of bio-weapons being marketed as Covid vaccines. She discussed the legal framework for which this is happening and provides ways to circumvent the WHO/BIS/DOD initiatives that undermine sovereignty.

This is a 16 min 23 sec presentation.

As per Katherine Watt : “The basic idea is that public health has been militarized and the military has been turned into a public health front or Potemkin Village, such that they are using public health language and public health laws to actually carry out a military campaign. I would not call them DOD vaccines…I would call them DOD weapons. And what the DOD and WHO intend to do is set up the entire world as their geographic terrain. Their target population is all the people in the world…the duration of their campaign as permanent and the weapons that they are using:

1) Informational (propaganda, censorship) 2) Psychological (fear, terrorism) 3) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Weapons…which are called in their campaign pharmaceuticals, vaccines but are actually toxins and pathogens….They’re doing war crimes.”

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman