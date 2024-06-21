eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the recent documentary with funeral director John O’Looney entitled “Deadly Quiet” – The Wall of Silence Surrounding Excess Deaths and Mysterious Clots.

Link: https://rumble.com/v51ak5r-john-olooney-vaccine-deaths.html

From the description within Rumble: Since the advent of the COVID-19 vaccines, a troubling trend has emerged across many nations: a surge in deaths not attributed to the virus itself, but ominously labeled as “excess deaths.” Yet amidst mounting public concern and calls for scrutiny, governments and mainstream media outlets have conspicuously shied away from addressing this unsettling phenomenon. This film documents the testimony of a funeral director, John O’Looney, in the UK. John’s business is booming. Which is a grim prospect in itself, since John deals in dead bodies. However, it’s worse than that. John is finding an increase in the number of young people who are dying, and a rise in the number of of cancers. These changes in the number and the age of people who are dying coincide with the discovery of strange rubbery white clots in the blood vessels of the deceased

As per John O’Looney : “These white rubbery clots started to appear about six months after the first Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the UK”. His own BIE (British Institute of Embalmers) have threatened any embalmers from raising any concerns outside of the BIE. “People are waking up, The Great Reset is very slowly morphing into The Great Awakening, and these people are running around like headless chickens now desperate as people wake up to what’s going on. This is a crime of biblical proportions.”

Link: https://rumble.com/v51ak5r-john-olooney-vaccine-deaths.html

“The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself” Augustine of Hippo