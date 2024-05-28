eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by a recent substack post from Transcriber B “Who Was Speaking Out in ’21? Australian MP Steph Ryan: Where are your values?” (see link: https://transcriberb.substack.com/p/who-was-speaking-out-in-21-australian?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2 ). From the speech by MP Steph Ryan “My grandmother came to this country fleeing Mussolini and I am glad that she is not alive today to see what is happening. I genuinely am. I think she would be absolutely horrified. I honestly never believed, I never believed that the people elected to this chamber would think that it is appropriate to hand the Premier and the Health Minister the kind of power to lock people up, to lock people down, to cancel protests without the checks and balances of Parliament, to strip people of their most basic rights without the oversight and the checks and balances of Parliament.”

The speech by MP Steph Ryan is absolutely outstanding and can be applied to our situation here in Canada.

Here is the link to the text of MP Steph Ryan’s speech (https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/58347.html).

“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.”

Frederick William Robertson