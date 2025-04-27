eldric.substack.com

Today’s CotD substack is a restack of Super Sally’s April 26, 2025 exceptional study related to Canada’s recent Birth and Death rate patterns “Canada's Vital Statistics Over the Pandemic Years Show Major Changes in Death Patterns Particularly Matching 3rd and 4th Doses Administration Birth Drops” (see link: https://supersally.substack.com/p/canadas-vital-statistics-over-the?publication_id=429125&post_id=162235303&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email ).

The CotD author highly recommends reading this study, especially Canadians. Following are snippets from the Super Sally’s study:

Panel 1 “Vital statistics are absolute figures of births and deaths. In a healthy population they follow very consistent monthly and yearly patterns with only slow changes representing demographic changes. While they give no indication of cause of death, they are an excellent indication of health of the population. Higher peak death years are followed by lower peak death years, clearly demonstrating that vulnerable people die in some years (possibly bad flu seasons and/ or particularly harsh weather) but these years are followed by lower death years.”

Panel 2 “Deaths in young adults 20 to 49 are not stable over time and are increasing. Highly concerning that what should be the healthiest part of the population are showing rising deaths, even prior to the pandemic. Their deaths in 2020 are alarming! This was not the group literature identified as vulnerable to Covid-19 deaths, yet they were dying, with deaths rising further in 2021. 45-49 yo had their highest deaths in 2022.”

Panel 3 “I have seen this exact same pattern of all-cause mortality soaring with booster dosing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau and Australia. I am suspicious that these 2022 Covid-19 deaths were really vaccine deaths.”

Panel 4 “Plotting vaccine doses against all-cause mortality; the trending is clear. A spike in deaths in 2020 was unrelated to vaccines, likely including the deaths of vulnerable who could not withstand brutal lockdowns in response to the pandemic declaration or succumbed to hospital protocols failing to treat respiratory illness.”

“Anyone following vital statistics should have seen these outcomes developing in synchronicity with the EUA products being rolled out, should have taken action early. That never happened! Anywhere! The intent was always to roll out these products regardless of outcomes or consequences. More ominously, this likely was the intended consequence!”

Thank-you Super Sally for this important study! Again, here is the link to Super Sally’s Newsletter: https://supersally.substack.com/p/canadas-vital-statistics-over-the?publication_id=429125&post_id=162235303&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

“The dead cannot cry out for justice, it is a duty of the living to do so for them” Lois McMaster Bujold

