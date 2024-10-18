eldric.substack.com

The following substack article is the main event in this CotD:

1) ARKMEDIC’S BLOG by Dr. AH Kahn Syed October 16, 2024 “Would you like Plasmids with that?” (see link: https://substack.com/@arkmedic/p-150125709 ). As per the article: Plasmids are DNA sequences used by laboratories to manufacture vaccines and biologics and contain elements that should never get to the human supply chain. It turns out that this has been happening for decades, discovered following independent investigation into the COVID vaccines. Revelations this week implicate every recombinant vaccine currently in use, in this major contamination scandal. The story was buried for 25 years. And the story is this: Every single recombinant vaccine that uses a plasmid for its production and contains an adjuvant has the risk of permanently transfecting (transferring plasmid DNA into) the cells of the recipient of that vaccine.

This substack article by Dr. AH Kahn Syed is a must read as it is well written and easily understandable.

The author of the CotD has included the following random definitions to keep in mind :

Poison

i) in biochemistry, a substance, natural or synthetic, that causes damage to living tissues and has an injurious or fatal effect on the body, whether it is ingested, inhaled, or absorbed or injected through the skin. (Britannica) ii) a substance that through its chemical action usually kills, injures, or impairs an organism (Merriam-Webster)

Biohazard

i) a risk to humans or the environment caused by something biological, such as a poisonous chemical or an infectious disease (Cambridge) ii) a biological or chemical substance or situation that is dangerous to human beings and the environment (Britannica)

Note that all of the information in this CotD is sourced from Dr. AH Kahn Syed’s substack article referenced above (see link: https://substack.com/@arkmedic/p-150125709 ). The CotD author has highlighted certain portions of Dr. AH Kahn Syed’s substack article in the following Panels:

Panel 1 “You see, plasmids are meant to be used in the lab. They are a lab DNA product that have multiple DNA inserts in them, mostly suited to their use in the bacteria they are adapted for. You really don’t want this lab material in your cells mixing with your cellular DNA. Trust me, you really don’t. Just like you don’t want to inject sodium hydroxide or hydrogen chloride. Here’s what one of the COVID plasmids looks like via Kevin McKernan’s plasmid map. It’s a circular DNA. Cute, if you’re a lab nerd.”

The plasmid contains DNA encoding the foreign viral spike protein (the red bit). That’s bad enough of course because this thing is asking you to continually produce spike protein from your own cells.

There’s more though. It also contains DNA coding for “NeoR/KanR” (the green bit) - which is an antibiotic resistance gene that can get into the environment via E Coli in your gut and create antibiotic-resistant superbugs. Fab.

If those two nasty things aren’t enough (and one of many reasons why plasmids are not meant to enter the public domain) you should be able to see the white arrow with “SV40 promoter” labelled.

Well, now that’s REALLY bad.

Why? Because the SV40 promoter/enhancer (the bit of the SV40 virus that makes genes go into overdrive) is used in lab experiments to turn genes on and never switch them off. They are used purposefully to get as much gene product out of cells as possible. Essentially flogging the cell until it drops.

The problem with this is that human cells were not designed to continually produce proteins via an SV40 promoter, which is why humans don’t have them.

The SV40 came from African Green Monkey cells, and it is known to cause cancer. Like, a LOT of cancer.

Panel 2 Within Dr. AH Kahn Syed’s substack article is a reference to a 2004 study “Emergent Human Pathogen Simian Virus 40 and Its Role in Cancer” by Regis A. Vilchez and Janet S. Butel (link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC452549/ ). From the study Abstract:

“The polyomavirus simian virus 40 (SV40) is a known oncogenic DNA virus which induces primary brain and bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and lymphomas in laboratory animals. Persuasive evidence now indicates that SV40 is causing infections in humans today and represents an emerging pathogen. A meta-analysis of molecular, pathological, and clinical data from 1,793 cancer patients indicates that there is a significant excess risk of SV40 associated with human primary brain cancers, primary bone cancers, malignant mesothelioma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Experimental data strongly suggest that SV40 may be functionally important in the development of some of those human malignancies.”

As per Dr. AH Kahn Syed “It does this partly because it has a cancer causing protein in its make up but partly because its genetics include the very SV40 promoter that is in those COVID vaccine plasmids - the same genetic sequences that cause genes to go into overdrive - and if that’s a cell cycle gene then the cell will never stop dividing. That is cancer. And that is why you do not put plasmids containing any part of SV40 or other oncogene into a human therapeutic. It’s an absolute no-no (unless you’re a psychopath of course).

Panel 3 As per Dr. AH Kahn Syed’s concluding remarks under “So what does this all mean?...The summary of the findings above, in conjunction with what we now know about DNA contamination in the COVID vaccines, is this:

All recombinant vaccines contain adjuvants that can act as transfection agents, delivering contaminant plasmid DNA into the cells of the person receiving the product. Transfected plasmids can cause cancer.

This plasmid DNA transfection problem was known about at least as far back as 1999.

It has taken 25 years, a manufactured pandemic, an intrepid journalist, a group of dissident scientists and a council meeting on the other end of the world to expose it.

The pharma companies knew about the problem and have tried to suppress it, as have the multitude of agencies who have tried to ridicule, threaten and harass those scientists over the years who have tried to raise the alarm.

If there is ever a lesson to be learned from this debacle it is this:

No pharmaceutical corporation or government agency must be allowed to suppress safety information, that the public would want to know, ever again.

It's time for the information floodgates to open, and the lawsuits to follow”

“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” Thomas Sowell

