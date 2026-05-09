eldric.substack.com

This Momentous Edition CotD was inspired (re-stacked) via 2nd Smartest Guy in the World substack article of May 9, 2026 entitled “PSYOP-26 SCANDEMIC EMERGENCY ALERT: Centers For Disease Crimes (CDC) Classifies Hantavirus Outbreak As A ‘Level 3’ Emergency”. Here is the link: https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/psyop-26-scamdemic-emergency-alert?publication_id=400535&post_id=197003222&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Here some portions from this article:

“As recently exposed, the UN’s depopulation “health” node the WHO and its genocidal communist puppet bioterrorist Tedros have also been reactivated alongside the CDC to foment peak panic, but only because they were not eliminated and incarcerated for their previous crimes against humanity:”

“They’re doing it all over again because they got off scott-free the last time.”

“WHO’s Dr Tedros just said in a media briefing that he hopes the hantavirus will make Argentina and U.S. “reconsider their decisions”[to withdraw from WHO], as “the best immunity we have is solidarity,” and viruses don’t care about politics or borders. Problem, reaction, solution?”

This is a snap-shot:

“But what if the ravaged immune systems of all those that were conned into taking the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are already suffering from VAIDS symptoms resembling hantavirus symptoms?”

“Combing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine would confer near 100% efficacy for hantaviruses, which means that both compounds should always be kept on hand”

The CotD author recommends reading through the entire article and viewing the individual videos.

Again, here is the link: https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/psyop-26-scamdemic-emergency-alert?publication_id=400535&post_id=197003222&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email .

“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” Frederick William Robertson

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol