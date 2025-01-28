eldric.substack.com

The following CotD substack article is a re-stack from Joel Smalley via his substack site “Dead Man Talking”. The article is extremely important as it summarizes issues related to the provincial government of Alberta’s Covid-19 Pandemic Response and can be applied to all levels of government across Canada. Thank-you Joel Smalley.

January 25, 2025 “ALBERTA’S OFFICIAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC RESPONSE REPORT” (link: https://metatron.substack.com/p/albertas-official-covid-19-pandemic?publication_id=579085&post_id=155694888&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email ).

As per Joel Smalley : “The damning official report suggests that Canadian province, Alberta's pandemic response was often overly restrictive and failed to properly balance competing interests and evidence. It calls for significant reforms to improve future pandemic preparedness and response. If ever there was a ringing endorsement of literally every major issue of contention that we “conspiracy theorists” reported in real time, this is it.”

“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong.” Thomas Sowell