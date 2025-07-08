eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by a subscriber which is based on the documentary “7/7 – Ripple Effect - (7/7/2005 London Bombings)…this is the 20th anniversary of those tragic events.

As per Brave description search :

“The 7/7 Ripple Effect is a documentary that questions the official account of the 7 July 2005 London bombings, which were a series of four coordinated suicide attacks carried out by Islamist terrorists targeting commuters on London's public transport during the morning rush hour.

The film, produced and narrated by John Hill under the pseudonym "Muad'Dib," disputes the official narrative and presents alternative theories about the events surrounding the attacks.

It raises questions about the role of the Metropolitan Police and Tony Blair, suggesting that the true perpetrators might have been MI5 and/or Mossad, who tricked the four men into traveling to London with rucksacks to provide CCTV footage later used as evidence in the investigation.

The documentary also highlights a discrepancy regarding the lack of CCTV footage of the four Muslims boarding the tube-trains, which Verint, an Israeli company responsible for the CCTV surveillance cameras in the London Underground rail network, claimed were not working.

The film was first released on the Internet on 5 November 2007, two years after the attacks.

In 2025, a definitive documentary series titled "7/7: Britain’s Day of Terror" was announced by Sky Documentaries, which will provide a comprehensive account of the 7/7 bombings, including new revelations about the bombers' personal histories and motivations.”

Here is the link: https://rumble.com/v2nrips-77-ripple-effect-772005-london-bombings-documentary.html .

As per JforJustice.net website (https://jforjustice.net/) :

“Regarding the 7/7/2005 terrorist attacks in London, let us look at the facts, and what we were told, and compare them. Then, using Ockham’s Razor and common-sense, let us see what conclusions are to be drawn, so we can all understand what most likely really did happen that day.

If we have at least three of the four "suicide bombers" being shot-dead at Canary Wharf, and we KNOW they weren't on the tube-trains, because the 07:40 AM train from Luton to King's Cross was cancelled that day, and the photo of them outside Luton Station at 07:21:54 AM is a fake, and that Hasib Hussain was part of the mock-terrorism exercise, then we have overwhelming proof that the four accused Muslims were patsies, and are innocent, and that it was an inside-job, and that, like Lee Harvey Oswald, they too have been murdered, to silence them.

Whether the bombings were done by MI5, the Israeli Mossad, or both of them, and/or others has yet to be determined, but the one thing we can be sure of, is that it was NOT done by four young Muslims.

The government is continually and illegally passing new legislation, to restrict your freedom and obtain more and more information about you, to control you, and yet, they themselves are becoming more and more secretive, and out of control. They have turned the relationship between the people and government, into the opposite of what it should be. It should be, public servants serving the people, not the people serving public government masters, or, more accurately, dictators.”

“Truth is the weapon for free people.” Aman Jabbi, Engineer/Scientist

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol