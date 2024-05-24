eldric.substack.com

This is a Special Edition CotD which was inspired by this recent documentary with Dr. David Martin.

From the description within Rumble: “In this riveting and eye-opening documentary, "The Great Setup" delves into the unsettling world of global genocide. Where one man, Dr. David Martin, courageously exposes a hidden web of sinister plans through an unexpected lens – patents. This two - part docuseries serves as a wake-up call, urging audiences to re-evaluate the consequences of blindly accepting what they've been told without questioning the implications. Sit back as Dr. David Martin unravels the tightly woven fabric of a clandestine agenda that transcends borders.”

As per Dr. David Martin : “Apocalypses have been over-rated every time they have been promoted. And, by the way, human history is filled with apocalypse forecasts and they all suck. We forget that we have a conscious role to play in this. And, if we give the frequency of evil the carrier frequency on which to transmit, guess what will be transmitted?...Evil.

Part 1 Documentary: "The Great Setup with Dr. David Martin" How & Who Pulled Off the Covid-19 SCAMdemic and Killer Vaccinations

Link: https://rumble.com/v491s56-david-martin-great-set-up.html

Part 2 Documentary: "The Great Setup with Dr. David Martin" Exposing The Global Deception

Link: https://rumble.com/v4f2v3c-the-great-setup-with-dr.-david-martin-part-2.html

“The truth is like a lion; you don’t have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself” Augustine of Hippo