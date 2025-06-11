eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the June 6, 2025 TheyLied Substack “TheyLied: The Agenda: Their Vision - Your Future (2025) documentary”. Here is the link: https://theylied.substack.com/p/theylied-the-agenda-their-vision . “We, the public, are being manipulated. Our lifestyles, our culture and our future. Be it through forced ideologies, intrusive technologies, so-called pandemics, censorship or information which is too often propaganda. Your compliance is vital to the agenda. To impose global solutions, the leadership needs you to believe in global problems.”

As per TheAgendaFilm.com website (https://theagendafilm.com/ ) :

The Agenda: Their Vision | Your Future is a feature-length independent documentary produced by Mark Sharman; former UK broadcasting executive at ITV and Sky (formerly BSkyB).

In fiction and fact, there have always been people and organisations with ambitions to control the world. And now the oligarchs who pull the strings of finance and power finally have the tools to achieve their global objectives; omnipresent surveillance, artificial intelligence, digital currency and ultimately digital identities. The potential for social control of our lives and minds is alarmingly real.

The plan has been decades in the making and has seen infiltration of Governments, local councils, big business, civil society, the media and, crucially, education. A ceaseless push for a new reality, echoing Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, or George Orwell’s 1984.

The Agenda: Their Vision, Your Future examines the digital prison which awaits us if we do not push back right now. How your food, energy, money, travel and even your access to the internet could be limited and controlled; how financial power is strangling democracy and how global institutions like the World Health Organisation are commandeered to champion ideological and fiscal objectives.

The centrepiece is man-made climate change and with it, the race to Net Zero. Both are encapsulated in the United Nations and its Agenda 2030. A force for good? Or “a blank cheque for totalitarian global control”?

The Agenda presents expert views from the UK, the USA and Europe.

Here is an alternate link to this documentary: https://rumble.com/v6u90s7-the-agenda-their-vision-your-future-2025-full-documentary-oracle-films.html

“Truth is the weapon for free people.” Aman Jabbi, Engineer/Scientist

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol