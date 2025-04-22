eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the November 25, 2024 video entitled “The Silver Bullet” via Dr. Mike Yeadon on substack. Here is the link: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/silver-bullet .

As per Dr. Mike Yeadon: “What happened in 2020? It’s taken me a long time to get there…but there was not a pandemic or a public health emergency. I don’t think there was anything at all apart from lies, propaganda, fear based information, a fake diagnostic test called PCR and then as it were, misattribution of real illness that people did have which were called ‘Covid’ when there was no such thing. Nothing was happening at all apart from medical murder and propaganda from the television and the newspaper, politicians and many well-known public figures who were doing what they were told. So of course one conclusion is stop listening to liars.

Here is an alternate link: https://rumble.com/v5taxsk-silver-bullet-dr-yeadon.html

“It is the duty of the patriot to protect their country from its government” Thomas Paine