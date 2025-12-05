eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by a CotD subscriber (residing on an island in the Pacific) which eventually led the CotD author to the following article:

1) Rebel News December 3, 2025 “Documentary exposes shady ‘reconciliation industry,’ BC NDP moves to ban MLAs from using funds to make a film like it again” (see link: https://www.rebelnews.com/documentary_exposes_shady_reconciliation_industry_bc_ndp_moves_to_ban_mlas_from_using_funds_to_make_film_like_it_again ). From the article by Drea Humphrey: OneBC Party’s new documentary “Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and the Plunder of Canada” challenges mass-grave narratives and exposes a lucrative taxpayer-funded industry — prompting the B.C. government to explore rules that would stop MLAs from ever funding similar films again. The film, produced by the OneBC Party and titled “Making a Killing: Reconciliation, Genocide, and Plunder in Canada” (see link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSRn8BzpvLc) is a fact-driven examination of residential schools and modern reconciliation policy that is so politically inconvenient, the NDP has openly discussed changing the rules on how political parties are allowed to use their funds so films like this can’t be made again. In other words, unpopular truths about residential schools and “Truth and Reconciliation” are off-limits for MLAs when it’s not politically correct. Making a Killing is the first documentary of its kind where a political party publicly challenges what many describe as “the greatest hoax in Canadian history”.

Here is the website link: https://makingakilling.ca/

The CotD author highly recommends viewing this 1hr 21min documentary.

“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” Frederick William Robertson

“Truth is the weapon for free people.” Aman Jabbi, Engineer/Scientist

