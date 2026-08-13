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This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the August 5, 2026 youtube video entitled “It Took a Pandemic to Learn This Lesson Scott Atlas ARC 2026”. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtaDqU9FeTk.

Dr. Scott Atlas spoke at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference held in London June 23 to 25, 2026.

Here is a portion of Dr. Scott Atlas’s speech:

“I want to begin with one of the century’s great moral voices CS Lewis who wrote ‘courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point’ and that of course is what is demanded right now.

What I want to talk about today as a link from the previous session, ARC was built on the conviction that institutions and values of Western civilization are worth defending and worth reforming when they fail. And we are here because they have failed. We’re here because we believe that failure need not be permanent.

For decades, thoughtful people on both sides of the Atlantic sense that institutions were decaying, journalism editorializing rather than reporting, government spending without any accountability, universities abandoning the free exchange of ideas in favor of conformity and advocacy. We all saw it, but the scale of that decay was not really fully visible until 2020.

Yes, it was the pandemic that was the stress test that exposed what was always there. Across the Western world, institutions that existed to protect freedom instead suspended it and did so not only from the top down, but with the willing compliance, often the enthusiastic compliance of free people themselves. And that is the harder truth. Intelligent people in every capital decided that the moment of greatest crisis was precisely the wrong time to think and especially the wrong time to speak. I raise this not to re-litigate grievances. I raise it because the silence that followed the pandemic malfeasance, silence that is still here today, is itself the real danger.

250 years ago, from the other side of the Atlantic, America’s Declaration of Independence, established a principle that goes beyond government. Whenever institutions become destructive of liberty, it is the right, but it is the duty of free people to change them. The duty to rebuild Western civilization. That was true in 1776. It is true today. And as we all in this room understand, it really all comes down to this. The question is not only what you believe. The question is what you will actually do? Thank you very much.”

Here is an alternate link via the ARC website : https://www.arc-conference.com/arcideas .

“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” Frederick William Robertson

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol