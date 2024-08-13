eldric.substack.com

This is an “Extra Special Edition” CotD based on today’s New Podcast with Dr. Makis – Episode 024 : Pedophile Empire Strikes Back! Why I believe this is the end of the road for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP itself (see link: https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-34c?publication_id=1385328&post_id=147638648&r=1vg6mo&triedRedirect=true)

Here is a portion of the podcast: “But they watched as Premier Smith stayed silent, and they watched as Minister of Health Adriana Lagrange’s bureaucrats and spokespeople came out in support child sex abusers and child traffickers, sex traffickers, alongside using the same talking points as NDP Premier Rachel Notley. There’s no future here and if something does happen to your child, you now know with 100 percent certainty that no one will stand with you…no one will come to protect you…no one will come to protect your child. They will move heaven and earth to protect the person who abused your child, who assaulted your child, who killed your child. That is the reality now in the province of Alberta…and certainly Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, I think she had an opportunity of a lifetime (to do the right thing) and I think she basically blew it”.

“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth” Valery Legasov, Soviet scientist