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This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the April 12, 2026 video entitled “Matthew Piepenburg on Gold’s Steady Role vs Unsteady Headlines”. Here is the link: https://vongreyerz.gold/matthew-piepenburg-on-golds-steady-role-vs-unsteady-headlines?utm_campaign=163139794-2025%20-%20Newsletters&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=133631763&utm_content=133631763&utm_source=hs_email .

Here is the first 2:30 minutes of transcript:

“In the next 10 minutes or so, I’m going to try and do the impossible and place this conflict in the Middle East or Iran into some type of perspective despite the changing headlines and Twitter cycles every 2 to 3 minutes.

Now, I’ve written many times in the past that as hegemonies reach a financial or political inflection point, we historically see what I call the four Ds. The first D is debt. The second D is debasement. The third D is dishonesty. And the fourth D is desperation.

Now certainly we know at 39 trillion, the US is in a massive public debt kind of trap right now.

In terms of debasement, what we’ve seen with the DXY and the expansion of the M2 money supply, the dollar hasn’t exactly been ripping even despite higher rates and clear safe haven trade during this conflict.

Dishonesty is something we’ve been tracking for years, whether it was the definition of inflation or the definition of a recession or transitory inflation, etc. So, we know dishonesty is a part of policy in empires or nations or systems that are breaking down.

And of course, desperation, as we’ve talked about with the Earnest Hemingway quotes in other videos, is nothing new to failing regimes in the US. These desperate attempts with Doge or US aid or liberation day tariffs or the stable coin measures of more centralization are all other forms of desperation. But as our prior interviews or discussions on Ernest Hemingway’s example said, the biggest sign of desperation is currency debasement and war.

And all of this is culminating right now in Iran. This is a pattern that was not totally unforeseeable. In a public event in Amsterdam in February, I said regime change in Iran was inevitable. This is because oil is very critical. It’s a critical pillar to the US dollar. And if you don’t want to believe me, you could ask Mar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, or the Ayatollah Khamenei. But they’re not here anymore to ask. Nicholas Maduro still is, but he was whisked away in a helicopter.

My point only is that the oil and dollar relationship is a serious relationship. In fact, it’s a deadly serious relationship. Now, what we see in Iran, to me, this is a dollar war. It is a US Treasury war and it is an oil war. It’s not really an Iran war.

Whether we like it or not, we live in an energy centric, not dollar centric world. But if the dollar having welched on its gold backing loses its oil backing or its petro dollar status, then it’s game over for the dollar. And of course, that’s worth fighting for.”

Here is the link again: https://vongreyerz.gold/matthew-piepenburg-on-golds-steady-role-vs-unsteady-headlines?utm_campaign=163139794-2025%20-%20Newsletters&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=133631763&utm_content=133631763&utm_source=hs_email .

“There are three things in the world that deserve no mercy…hypocrisy, fraud, and tyranny.” Frederick William Robertson

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol