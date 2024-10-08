eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the recent news video entitled “WATCH: A parliamentary committee hears from a fire chief that 50 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were obstructed by Parks Canada fire management from helping with the Jasper wildfire in Alberta” via The Canadian Independent.

Here is the link : https://thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/watch-a-parliamentary-committee-hears?publication_id=1088813&post_id=149934754&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

From the news video as Fire Chief Christopher Liivam testifies during the parliamentary committee: “Throughout the Jasper fire, we encountered numerous examples of Parks Canada fire management actively obstructing our activities and not providing us with relevant information on the fire. We did not show up there unanticipated. These were arrangements that were made on behalf of our client Pursuit and Parks Canada before we showed up. There was no reason (from Parks Canada) other than please leave.”

