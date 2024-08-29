eldric.substack.com

This is an addendum to the August 27, 2024 Special Edition CotD Jasper Fire Part 1 which was inspired by the recent Action4Canada Empower Hour podcast entitled “Part 3: Jasper Fires, A Forensic Investigation with Tanya Gaw and special guest Robert Brame”.

In case you missed this podcast, here is the link : https://action4canada.com/wednesday-empower-hour/

The CotD author has compiled photos of the Jasper Fire sourced via the internet from Parks Canada plus various media sources. Also included is a link to “RAW: Drone footage shows fire-ravaged Jasper”. (see : https://www.castanet.net/video/28209/raw-drone-footage-shows-fireravaged-jasper/ )

Panel 1 The Fire

Satellite image of the 2024 Jasper wildfire on July 23, 2024. Via VIIRS on the NOAA-20 satellite

Fire approaching Jasper Park Gate entrance

Fire approaching from the south

Near Jasper July 23, 2024

Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard August 26, 2024 Burn Area Estimate 33,316 Hectares (83,290 Acres)

Jasper ablaze…this appears to be a firestorm

Fire is out August 2024

Panel 2 Jasper Town Fire Aftermath

The devastation in this Jasper neighbour is 100 percent. Note the homes have been essentially disintegrated into mostly white ash and yet the forest and some trees remain untouched by flame. A house fire temperature averages in the order of 1100 deg F with brief spikes up to 2000 deg F depending on composition.

Unbelievable

Total destruction of these homes and yet the forest is essentially green and unburnt…interesting burn pattern

The fire melted these chairs and yet a few feet away the structure was completely burnt…nice green grass

St. Mary and St. George Church destroyed by the fire and yet the nearby trees are unburnt

Jasper Anglican Church….no trees or burnt structures nearby….another mystery

Jasper United Church…interesting burn signature…the sign is untouched by fire

Maligne Lodge on the main drive through on Connaught Dr

Petro-Canada station on the main drive through on Connaught Dr

Patricia Street

Panel 3 Jasper Vehicle Destruction

Melting points of the following 1) Aluminum 1220 deg F 2) Windshield/window 2000 deg F.

Note the melted rear window glass and melted aluminum alloy wheels.

This vehicle is parked on the road and many meters away from a burnt structure, so how does this much damage occur, especially from the passenger side away from any fire?

These vehicles were parked on the road away from the burnt structures…same story as above.

Again, vehicles parked on the road including two on a flat-bed trailer and totally destroyed. Interesting that trees in the background are mostly unburnt, so how did this extreme fire damage occur?

This vehicle is parked on a lot near a burnt structure and sustained the same destructive damage as shown in the previous above photos. However, note that the wooden structure behind the vehicle appears to have minimal fire damage. Also observe the telephone/power pole on the left appears to have burnt top down.

Parked in the driveway….same story

Panel 4 Outside Jasper Town

Jasper Park Lodge

Jasper House Bungalows

Alpine Village

Wapiti Campground

Wabasso Campground….see anything unusual here? Where is the nearby burnt grass and trees?...and what happened to the road?

Wabasso Campground….trees toppling over like this would require massive energy

Wabasso Campground….interesting burn marks. Something in the foreground essentially vaporized

Whistlers Campground...interesting a seemingly healthy tree just toppled over and snapped like a toothpick

Whistlers Campground…amazing!

Whirlpool Campground….how does this happen?

Panel 5 Jasper Fire Aftermath Drone Footage

It is highly recommended to view this drone footage a few times as there are burn features which appear unusual and unexplainable.

“RAW: Drone footage shows fire-ravaged Jasper”. (see : https://www.castanet.net/video/28209/raw-drone-footage-shows-fireravaged-jasper/ )

