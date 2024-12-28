eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the recent video documentary entitled “Canada The Illusion” via NIPIKA Music Production and Timm Stein on Rumble. Here is the link: https://rumble.com/v60o56t-canada-the-illusion.html

As per the video: “There is no lawfully established, independent country called Canada. There is a geographical area that is comprised of sovereign nations a.k.a. provinces. We have been living under communist tyranny as slaves within a corrupt, corporate-yet illegitimate system based on maritime law for decades.”

The Statute of Westminster December 11, 1931

“Everything since December 11, 1931, has been illegitimate, null and void.”

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman