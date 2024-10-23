eldric.substack.com

This “Extra Special Edition” Chart of the Day was inspired by the recent testimony of Dr. Paul Thomas (pediatrician, author) at the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) held in Vancouver, British Columbia. This NCI occurred from October 17-19, 2024 under the topic “Are children safe in Canada? (see: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/).

The NCI is a Canadian commission that's being held by “We The People” which is examining all aspects of the Covid Crimes Against Humanity in order to reveal the truth of what really happened.

Much has happened since the last NCI hearings in June 2024. Evidence continues to emerge which shows that the impact of the mandates and measures, especially for our children and youth, is more serious than we thought.

Questions have also been raised whether there are other threats to the health and safety of our children. As a result, the National Citizens Inquiry will be conducting new hearings with an expanded theme. We are asking the critical question: “Are children safe in Canada?”

This testimony is an absolute must listen-to as Dr. Paul Thomas reveals details of our children’s health as it relates to vaccines which all Canadians (and all people of this earth) should be aware of.

Dr. Paul Thomas Day 2 1:01:30 – 2:19:18

Link : https://rumble.com/v5j4dp0-nci-vancouver-2024-hearings-day-2-october-18-2024.html

From the Q&A portion as per Dr. Paul Thomas “”My mom asked ‘well Paul, how can you be right and all other doctors are wrong?’ And for many of your listeners that are wondering the same thing, here’s what I have to say: I was in a very unique position of honoring informed consent as an absolute, so there were no exceptions. If a parent wanted to do one shot, two shots, all the shots, or none…that was their right. I was also vaccine risk aware. I had seen far too many cases of kids regressing into autism. So I had well over a thousand children unvaccinated. Most pediatric practices might have one or two or none. What I was able to see and then publish was how incredibly healthy unvaccinated children are, how rarely they get sick and when they do get sick, hey recover quickly. You know, parents out there, you don’t need to fear infectious diseases if your child has a good immune system.”

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman