eldric.subsatck.com
This “Extra Special Edition” Chart of the Day (CotD) is an announcement of the Allison Inquiry commencing today September 8, 2026 in Ottawa, Canada.
On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.
The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry.
The purpose of the Allison Inquiry is to provide a neutral forum for Canadians to share their personal experiences of injuries to themselves, or to others, from the Covid-19 vaccine(s). The mandate of the Allison Inquiry is to listen to Canadians.
By providing this inquiry to allow Canadians to tell their stories, we can continue a healing dialogue in this nation.
Here is the link to the live inquiry: https://covidtestimony.com/
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”
Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman
CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)
Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol
Well, if you have volunteered to be vaccinated, you can find out here which turbo cancer you will eventually get (in the last 18 pages - print it all out) along with who created Covid too: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines Side Effects - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release
The Most Shocking Document Release Of The Last 100 years
Anybody who tells you these “vaccines” are safe is somewhere between hypnotized, dishonest, and malicious.
As these Pfizer documents lay bare, our bodies are nothing but their field of sadistic experimentation, their wealth gain, their total self-appointed right to destroy life, while raking in billions, maybe trillions, and even guilt-tripping their endless victims for not promoting “vaccines” once they have been crippled. Even the dead are expected to promote vaccines from the grave, via their surviving loved ones.
Yet you are an “anti-vaxxer.”
And this is a fate worse, they make clear, than death.
But no need to believe “anti-vaxxers” anymore—here’s the data from Pfizer, of everything these predators have “observed” in their victims, whose lives they are ostensibly so insistent upon “saving” and who were healthy before the shots, but spellbound by fear, and sacrificed by an unspeakably cold-blooded media
Celia Farber Dec 06, 2021
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
Moderna could not have made their Covid vaccine without the Covid virus to work from which they had the patent for from 2013 or before.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
Obvious Questions:
1) These vaccines are not mRNA and they never were, by US Supreme Court Law 2013 they are ModRNA DNA because they are patented.
2) To make the vaccines, Moderna first had to have the Covid-19 Neucloids virus to create them from, which Moderna did from before 2013.
3) Does a Gene Therapy modified, but previously Human, but now Trans Human, have any Legal Rights, as there does not seem to be any Laws in place relating to them.
4) If mRNA is the key to Heaven and universal to all "natural life forms" on this planet, what door does ModRNA DNA open at death?
5) What Legal Standing Does a genetically modified Trans Human (as above) owned by a biotechnology company or others, have, in a Human Court Of Law .