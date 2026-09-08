eldric.subsatck.com

This “Extra Special Edition” Chart of the Day (CotD) is an announcement of the Allison Inquiry commencing today September 8, 2026 in Ottawa, Canada.

On September 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2026, the Allison Inquiry will be listening to the testimony of Canadians injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. The Inquiry will be broadcast live from Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The Allison Inquiry represents the first time that Canadian lawmakers will be listening to Canadians about their experiences with the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Allison Inquiry will be chaired by Member of Parliament Dean Allison and is non-partisan. Members of Parliament and Senators from all parties are eligible to sit as panel members. The Inquiry is being held with the cooperation of the Covid Testimony Association, a not-for-profit set up to assist in running the Inquiry.

The purpose of the Allison Inquiry is to provide a neutral forum for Canadians to share their personal experiences of injuries to themselves, or to others, from the Covid-19 vaccine(s). The mandate of the Allison Inquiry is to listen to Canadians.

By providing this inquiry to allow Canadians to tell their stories, we can continue a healing dialogue in this nation.

Here is the link to the live inquiry: https://covidtestimony.com/

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol