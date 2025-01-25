eldric.substack.com

Today’s CotD substack article is a re-stack from Dr. Ian Brighthope via his substack site “Ian Brighthope’s Substack”. The CotD author was initially inclined to re-stack this article in the “Notes” section, however, the article is again extremely important as it addresses many geo-political issues related to “wokeism” and is a must read. Thank-you Dr. Ian Brighthope.

January 24, 20245 “The Argentinian President leaves the World Economic Forum stunned. Incredible speech.” (see link: https://ianbrighthope.substack.com/p/the-argentinian-president-leaves?publication_id=1749153&post_id=155660350&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email ).

Here is the Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LV55l545C_g

The following are portions from President Milei’s speech:

Today I've come here to tell you that our battle is not yet won, and although hope has been rekindled, it is our moral duty and our historical responsibility to dismantle the ideological edifice of sickly wokeism until we have succeeded in rebuilding our historical cathedral, until we have ensured that the majority of Western countries once again embrace the ideas of liberty, until our ideas become the common currency in the halls of events such as this one. We can't let our guard down because I must say that forums like this one have been protagonists and promoters of the sinister agenda of wokeism that is doing so much damage to the Western World.

And the great burden that is the common denominator among the countries and institutions that are failing is the mental virus of woke ideology. This is the great epidemic of our time that must be cured. This is the cancer we need to get rid of.

This ideology has colonised the world's most important institutions, from the political parties and governments of leading Western nations to global governance organisations, even universities and media outlets. It has also set the tone of the global conversation over the past decades. Until we remove this abhorrent ideology from our culture, our institutions, and our laws, Western civilisation and even the human species will not be able to return to the path of progress demanded by our pioneering spirit. It is essential to break these ideological chains if we want to usher in a new golden age.

A new political class, driven by collectivist ideologies and taking advantage of times of crisis, saw the perfect opportunity to accumulate power. All the wealth created by capitalism until then and into the future would be redistributed through some scheme of centralised planning, setting in motion a process whose disastrous consequences we are suffering today.

By promoting a socialist agenda while insidiously operating within the liberal paradigm, this new political class distorted the values of liberalism, and so they replaced freedom with liberation, using the coercive power of the state to redistribute the wealth created by capitalism. Their justification was the sinister, unjust, and abhorrent idea of social justice, complemented by theoretical Marxist frameworks aimed at liberating individuals from their needs. And at the core of this new value system lies the fundamental premise that equality before the law is not enough, as hidden systemic injustices exist which must be rectified, an idea that serves as a gold mine for bureaucrats who aspire to omnipotence. And this is fundamentally what wokeism is about: the result of the reversal of Western values.

Each of our civilization pillars has been replaced by a distorted version of itself through various mechanisms of cultural subversion. Negative rights to life, liberty, and property were transformed into an artificially and endlessly artificial and endless list of positive rights. First it was education, then housing, and from then on absurdities like access to the internet, televised football, theatre, cosmetic treatments, and an endless number of other desires that were turned into fundamental human rights. Rights that, of course, someone has to pay for and which can only be guaranteed through the infinite expansion of the abhorrent State. In other words, we move from the concept of freedom as the fundamental protection of the individual against the intervention of the state to the concept of liberation through state intervention.

On this foundation, wokeism was built, an ideology of monolithic thinking upheld by various institutions whose purpose is to penalise dissent. Feminism, diversity, inclusion, equity, immigration, abortion, environmentalism, gender ideology, among others, these are all various heads of the same beast aimed at justifying the state's expansion through the appropriation and distortion of noble causes.

The political formulas of the past decades have failed. This means it is time for bold thinking. It is time to reclaim the truths that were obvious to our ancestors and reconnect with the values that made Western civilization great.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman