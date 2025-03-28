eldric.substack.com

This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the March 26, 2025 article via The Western Standard “'I will not be silent' Smith makes greatest speech of career — delivers knockout punch to Carney, NDP” Here is the link: https://www.westernstandard.news/news/snell-i-will-not-be-silent-smith-makes-greatest-speech-of-career-delivers-knockout-punch-to-carney-ndp/63484 .

From the article by James Snell: Smith rose up from the canvas on Wednesday, bruised and blemished, and delivered a knockout punch to NDP/Liberals — offering the greatest speech of her career.

Speaking in the context of her upcoming diplomacy trip to the U.S. — for which she has been called a traitor and racist for appearing alongside Jewish conservative Ben Shapiro at a PragerU event — Smith's right hook sent the NDP teetering — raining down political blood and spittle over the house.

Smith accused Prime Minster Mark Carney and the NDP of flip-flopping, saying, “Enter Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney. Now all of a sudden, it’s apparently treason to talk to American media personalities that we disagree with.”

Smith blasted their “talking points,” saying, “Their end game is quite obvious, frighten and divide Canadians. Try and make Canadians forget the utter incompetence of Liberal and NDP policies that have been inflicted on this country over the last 10 years.”

Smith pointed to policies under Liberal and NDP leaders that she said “have landlocked our immense natural resources” and “disastrously weakened our security and military,” leaving Canada “poorer than Americans, overly dependent on the Americans, and vulnerable.”

Here is the YouTube link to Premier Danielle Smith’s speech “SMITH: I will not be silent, Alberta will not be silent”

“It is the duty of the patriot to protect their country from its government” Thomas Pain