This “Extra Special Edition” Chart of the Day was inspired by the recent substack via LawyerLisa “Urgent watch and share around the world. Bomb deputation in 5 minutes flat” which links to Laura Chambers Deputation to Calgary City Council on November 18, 2024 Step Up, Step Down or Step Aside (see: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/urgent-watch-and-share-around-the ).

This is an absolute must listen-to 5 minute speech by Laura Chambers as it relates to Treason within our governments.

As per Laura Chambers “Brian Mulroney signed Canada into the United Nations “Partners for Climate Protection” in 1992 along with 178 other countries. He and other leaders were lured by the promise of big money to go “Green”. His signature made Canada a U.N. state, provinces became sub-states and all cities became U.N. city-states, of which Calgary is one. By 2000, we saw countries being governed by the direction of the World Bank, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Health Organization (WHO) and a U.N. organization that this council is probably quite familiar with, the International Council of Local and Environmental Issues (ICLEI). We know that you are familiar because since 1994, all city officials have received a copy of a Municipal Primer from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and ICLEI. That Primer is what gives all municipal governments who have signed on with the ICLEI program the direction on how to fraudulently restructure our local government. And since 1994, none of the men and women that we have voted in to municipal government have sworn an oath to the people that they govern. Instead, they immediately upon being elected, they signed the Municipal Act Declaration of Office and that declaration, unlike an oath to public office, has partnered them with the for-profit corporation of Calgary. This brings me to the crux of my presentation…regardless of Canada being a U.N. member state, no level of government has the authority to implement foreign mandates, by-laws, policies, treaties or any other agreement conspiring with foreign powers…to assist in any act preparatory the take-over of our country is an Act of Treason!

The video may also be viewed via YouTube

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman