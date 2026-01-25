Extra Special Chart of the Day (CotD) Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Explains What is to Come
January 24, 2026
eldric.substack.com
The following is a direct re-stack of the January 22, 2026 article in The Easton Spectator “Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Third Prediction Comes True: Study Reports Rise in Tuberculosis” see link : https://www.eastonspectator.com/2026/01/22/dr-sucharit-bhakdis-third-prediction-comes-true-study-reports-rise-in-tuberculosis? .
Panel 1
From the article : His weren’t predictions of what might happen. These were what would happen. The mass deployment of mRNA vaccines would not end with short-term adverse events. The real damage would appear later, quietly, out of view.
The Predictions
Bhakdi’s first prediction: viruses previously suppressed in the bodies of the now vaccinated would resurge in some individuals. A consequent prediction was that, as a result, rates of miscarriages and natal death, which is when a fetus dies in the womb after viability but before birth, would also rise.
Second: cancers.
Third: an ominous upsurge of tuberculosis. “Tuberculosis once was the major killer of mankind.”
Latent infections that have been held in check for decades lose their restraint. Cancers erupt.
Here is the link again : https://safeblood.substack.com/p/dr-sucharit-bhakdis-third-prediction
“Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil.” Plato
CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)
Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol
Thank you world council for health for posting Dr Bati’s predictions very sad what’s happening right now on the planet with the exception of the people waking up very fast so I’m still trying to stay positive and hope that somehow this is worth the carnage the great awakening maybe soon we can get the suppressed Zero point energy and med beds out to humanity! 🤗