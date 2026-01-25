eldric.substack.com

The following is a direct re-stack of the January 22, 2026 article in The Easton Spectator “Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi’s Third Prediction Comes True: Study Reports Rise in Tuberculosis” see link : https://www.eastonspectator.com/2026/01/22/dr-sucharit-bhakdis-third-prediction-comes-true-study-reports-rise-in-tuberculosis? .

From the article : His weren’t predictions of what might happen. These were what would happen. The mass deployment of mRNA vaccines would not end with short-term adverse events. The real damage would appear later, quietly, out of view.

The Predictions

Bhakdi’s first prediction: viruses previously suppressed in the bodies of the now vaccinated would resurge in some individuals. A consequent prediction was that, as a result, rates of miscarriages and natal death, which is when a fetus dies in the womb after viability but before birth, would also rise.

Second: cancers.

Third: an ominous upsurge of tuberculosis. “Tuberculosis once was the major killer of mankind.”

Latent infections that have been held in check for decades lose their restraint. Cancers erupt.

