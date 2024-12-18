This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the recent video entitled “Neil Oliver STUNNED as Dutch Official Reveals Covid-19 Was 'MILITARY Operation' in SHOCK Admission” via GBNews on Rumble. Here is the link: https://rumble.com/v5u1ggh-neil-oliver-stunned-as-dutch-official-reveals-covid-19-was-military-operati.html

As per Neil Oliver: “I don’t know if you noticed, but we’ve been living in “crazy town”…still are actually. You’ve heard it said from me, if no one else, that the powers that not-ought-to be, the crack-pots that got the covid bit between their teeth and galloped off with it, that they were patently using Orwell’s “1984” and Huxley’s “Brave New World” as users manuals. The whole world stopped being individual countries populated by self-government free peoples and morphed instead into some sort of homogenous mad-house…lunatics in charge apparently competing with one another to see who could go nuttiest. On-line publications SLAY carried this headline recently from the Dutch part of the lunatic asylum “Dutch Government Official Admits Covid Pandemic Was ‘Military Operation’: ‘Ministry of Health Obeys NATO”.

“It is the duty of the patriot to protect their country from its government” Thomas Paine