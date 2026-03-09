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This is an Extra Special Edition CotD which was inspired by the March 6 2026 video entitled “Leighton Grey’s Speech (Stettler, March 6, 2026)”as it relates to Canada, indigenous peoples and Alberta independence. Here is the link:

Here is the full transcript:

Hello everyone. Hello Stettler. Ben, I don’t know if you realize it, but you’ve just made Alberta history. You are the first person named Trudeau who ever received a round of applause in Alberta. So, bravo.

Okay, start with a pop quiz.

What are the three main branches of the federal government in Canada today? Black Rockck, CBC, and pedophiles.

That’s not what I’m up here to talk about, though. I’m up here to talk about the relationship between Canada and Alberta and our indigenous peoples. Some of you might have seen or heard a speech that I gave a couple of months ago in Red Deer where I talked about then deeply dysfunctional relationship really. It’s a form of apartheid…and it’s very bad for indigenous peoples and I am one. I can show you the card actually. I’m Indian number 3780270401. So that’s proof. There’s a statute. It’s the oldest statute in Canada. The Indian Act goes all the way back to 1876. And I know people who are indigenous or Aboriginal or First Nation or whatever color or stripe they want to call themselves. Legally, they’re Indians. And that’s a strange term because we think of Indians as you know the people who come from India…you know, the sort of the lower Asian continent. But in Canada, an Indian is a native person, somebody who’s a part of a either a First Nations band community or Metis or Inuit. And whatever color or name that they have, the reality is that in Canada we have a segregated society. And the question is why do we have that?

Well, I gave an example when I was in Red Dear. I used what’s called a metaphor. A metaphor is a symbolic story, right? For example, you know, Shakespeare would said, you know, what is Capulate? What is Montigue? It is neither hand nor foot nor any part of thee. A rose by any other name would smell as sweet. Okay, all of you Shakespeare fans, so it here, here’s a metaphor. Think of a big, hairy, ugly, voracious spider like a tarantula. Okay, so it spins this web and what does the spider do? What does the spider want to do? What’s the purpose a spider has instinctively in spinning the web? Well, it’s to capture prey.

Well, in Canada, the state, the Canadian state views not only Indians, but all of the sort of privileged minorities, everyone on the victimhood scale, whether it’s LGBTQ or black people or Albertans, as essentially food….and you know Kathy was talking about this during her speech about how they see us. But for the government of Canada, the Indian is a useful idiot. So that when you see the chief of the Sturgeon Lake band, who is part of a demographic that represents a small fraction of 1% of all the people in Alberta suing the government of Alberta in order to stop a referendum…you’re seeing the federal government at work. You’re seeing what it’s doing. It’s a game of distraction. Okay?

I I’ll put it this way. Imagine that the 1% of all the richest people in Canada, white people, just to pick on everybody who’s here, if they sued the government of Alberta to stop the referendum, what would your reaction be? Oh, those elitist bigots. Look at them. They’re trying to block the referendum. All those richie rich people driving BMWs and Mercedes. So, that would be simple. And that would take all the pressure off of the federal government, you see. So, what they do is they get the Indian and they actually fund it through NGO’s. They get the useful idiots, the Indians, the chiefs to go and be the fodder, to be the fly in the web. Okay? And we focus all of our attention and all our vilification on the Indian when really the enemy is Ottawa.

And I’m going to illustrate this by just looking at what’s next door, what’s happening to our friends in British Columbia. Do you guys know about this? Okay. So, what you have there is a trial run, an experiment for what the federal government wants to do with the rest of Canada and if we don’t achieve independence, it’s coming here. So, what’s happened is through a series of court rulings and my friend Michael Wagner in his books, he talks about how this happens. By the way, I bought Ben’s book. I’m looking forward to reading it. Michael Wagner has written the best book written so far on the charter. It’s called Leaving God Behind. It’s over there on the table. So buy that book and read it because you’ll get a whole new understanding of what I’m talking about.

Anyway, here’s the idea. Indians in Canada cannot own land. Did you know that? How many knew that? Good. Who owns the land that the Indians occupy? That’s right, the crown and right of Canada. So when you see on the news that the Cowichan band is getting Indian title, what are you hearing? A lie. That is a lie. Okay? Courts create a legal fiction, which is another form of lying. There’s no such thing as Indian title. They don’t own land the way you and I do…if you’re fortunate to own land in Alberta, and I hope you do. So, when the Cowichan band gets the land that’s worth hundreds of millions of dollars belonging to people in Richmond or out on Vancouver Island, who owns that land? Your federal government. Okay.

Now, let’s talk about Musqueam. You’ve heard about Musqueam. Okay. Musqueam, an agreement that the federal government has entered into with an Indian band that actually doesn’t really exist because there are no treaties in British Columbia. So all of the Indian bands in BC are fake. They are legal fictions. They do not exist. But the federal government has created the fiction. Okay, the appearance of an Indian band to whom they are going to transfer the city of Vancouver, the third largest city in Canada, is going to be transferred to an imaginary Indian band. This only in Canada, folks. Used to be Red Rose, remember? Only in Canada, eh? No, this is happening. This is happening. So, who’s going to own Vancouver? The federal government. Okay.

Now, here’s the problem. Under our current constitution, which is actually a pretty good constitution as constitutions go, under section 9213, the Province owns all property and civil rights. That includes land. That includes Vancouver. That includes the land that the Cowichan want. They don’t own it because it’s not Indian land. There’s no treaty. How is the federal government getting this land? How are they doing it? Through the cooperation of the provincial government. Mr. Eby. Do you see?

Who knows how many countries in Canada have adopted UNDRIP? Does anybody know what UNDRIP is? Okay. United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which says that any land that Indians in Canada think is theirs, it’s theirs. It’s like remember on Sesame Street, mine, mine, mine, mine. That’s it. Okay. Only one country in the world has been so insane as to adopt UNDRIP. Canada has that distinction. Only one legal jurisdiction anywhere in the world has been even more insane as to bring UNDRIP into provincial law, and that’s British Columbia. And that’s why British Columbia is disappearing.

And folks, I’m sorry to tell you this, the same thing is going to happen to Alberta if we’re not careful. Maybe you don’t believe me. And some of you, I talked with some of you, you think, “Oh, well, you know, this Alberta government, they’re on our side. Danielle’s got our back. She’s going to support that referendum. By the way, she’s already tried to torpedo it by muddying the waters with a whole bunch of other questions.

But I’m going to give you a little bit of end off on this, a little bit of constitutional history. And my friend Michael Wagner probably knows this, but in 1881, the House of Lords decided a case of Citizens Insurance versus Parsons. It’s a very important case in Canadian history. So what was happening back then? Well, it seems surprise surprise that way back in the late 19th century, the federal government was trying to expand their own power. Just imagine expand just imagine. And this has been happening since the beginning of Canada. Even before Canada was a country, this was happening. But ever since the BNA act, which is our constitution before we got our current constitution, the federal government and the provinces were going to court fighting over jurisdiction and it’s always the federal government that’s been encroaching. Okay.

So in this case what happens is they held that federal jurisdiction should be construed as applying to should not be construed as applying to all regulations of trade and commerce which do not affect civil rights. Listen to this. But the local legislatures or provinces are empowered to deal with all questions of a local character and the mode in which persons carry on their business within the limits of the province is a question of local character. If a railway began and ended within a particular province, there is no reason why provincial legislation should not regulate it. Drink that in for a second. We could have our own railways. The provinces are virtually separate countries federated into one, as in the case of the United States. And each member of the Confederation is a separate state and has the right to make its own laws subject to those which apply to the whole Confederation.

The term civil rights, by the way, this is still the wording of our constitution, cannot be restricted as contended for on the other side by the federal government. So, what’s my point here? Some of you are thinking, well, you know, we don’t really need a referendum. We don’t need independence because Danielle’s going to reconferate things for us. She’s going to leverage a better deal for us. Here’s the problem. The point is that Alberta already is a separate state within Confederation. That’s what the law says. Okay.

The scope of property and civil rights potentially so broad as to encompass all aspects of civilian life in Alberta. Just stop and think about it. Can you think of something that doesn’t come under the heading of property and civil rights? I can’t think of one thing. So we already have under our constitution all the authority we need to have an independent state. Why don’t we have it? Well, I’ll tell you why. It’s here. Here’s the problem. If we had a provincial government with the courage and the integrity to govern us in accordance with the existing constitution, independence would be superfluous. In other words, we wouldn’t need it. It is only because our provincial government is complicit in expansion of federal power that the Alberta Independence Movement even exists. And it is most important for people like you to understand this, especially those who are so deluded as to think that Danielle Smith secretly favors independence, which I say is patently absurd because she’s already told you that she doesn’t.

Well, I want to thank you very much for listening and I’m looking forward to the question and answer.

Here is the link again: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpHTyErSAFc

“It is the duty of the patriot to protect their country from its government” Thomas Paine

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol