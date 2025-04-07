eldric.substack.com

Today’s CotD substack is an *EMERGENCY ALERT* re-stack from Dr. Jessica Rose which links to Odessa Orlewicz’s April 6, 2025 video “SOS!!! Administrative State In BC, Canada Has Overridden The Constitution, Charter & ANY Forms Of Canadian Democracy! Lawyers Are Freaking Out... Even The Un-Awake Ones!! BC Has Fallen To Fascism & Totalitarianism And Complete Subservience To The State!!” (see link: https://librti.com/view-video/sos-administrative-state-in-bc-canada ).

Here is Dr. Jessica Rose’s substack “Please watch this latest piece by Odessa Orlewicz” (link: https://jessicar.substack.com/p/please-watch-this-latest-piece-by?publication_id=516896&post_id=160796283&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email )

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

Marcus Tullius Cicero, Roman Statesman