1) City of Calgary June 30, 2025 “Fluoride in Calgary’s Water” (see link: https://www.calgary.ca/water/drinking-water/fluoride.html ). As per the website: On Monday, June 30, 2025, we reintroduced fluoride into our drinking water, as per Council’s direction. The Council decision to reintroduce fluoride in the drinking water system was made one month after a plebiscite in the 2021 Civic General Election found 62 per cent support for fluoridation amongst voters. Research consistently shows it’s safe at low levels and is a cost-effective way to improve dental health that benefits everyone in the community, especially those most vulnerable and without access to dental care.

2) CTV News July 9, 2025 “Another day: Case seeking injunction to stop fluoridation of Calgary’s water adjourned” (see link: https://www.ctvnews.ca/calgary/article/group-files-injunction-to-stop-the-fluoridation-of-calgarys-drinking-water/ ). From the article: Safe Water Calgary believes fluoridation is a public health threat and says the risk of damage is not worth the dental benefit. “It’s not safe, it’s not effective and we have good science to prove that,” said Dr. Robert Dickson, founder of Safe Water Calgary. It (Safe Water Calgary) aims to introduce a motion at the next UCP AGM calling for a province-wide ban on fluoridation.

Hydrofluorosilicic acid, also known as fluorosilicic acid or hexafluorosilicic acid (H₂SiF₆), is a colorless to pale yellow, highly corrosive liquid with a pungent odor and is primarily used in water treatment for the fluoridation of public drinking water supplies. It is added to municipal water systems to increase the concentration of fluoride ions. The target fluoride concentration in fluoridated water in Australia is typically between 0.7 and 1.0 mg/L, depending on climate and water usage.

The acid is produced as a by-product during the manufacture of phosphate fertilizers, specifically in the superphosphate production process, where silicon tetrafluoride (SiF₄) and hydrogen fluoride gases are generated as pollutants. Hydrofluorosilicic acid is preferred for water fluoridation over other fluoride sources like sodium fluoride or sodium fluorosilicate because it is a liquid, making it easier to handle and meter accurately into water streams, and it is the most cost-effective source of fluoride.

Hydrofluorosilicic acid, a compound used in water fluoridation, has been associated with neurotoxic effects, particularly when exposure occurs at higher concentrations. The substance can release fluoride ions that penetrate deep into tissues, potentially leading to systemic toxicity, including neurological symptoms such as anxiety, confusion, headaches, paresthesia, seizures, paralysis, and coma due to electrolyte imbalances like hypocalcemia and hyperkalemia. The Lancet has identified fluoride, including forms present in hydrofluorosilicic acid, as a developmental neurotoxicant, with epidemiological studies linking exposure to reduced IQ in children, especially in vulnerable populations such as bottle-fed infants and those with iodine deficiency. Although the health effects from the low concentrations used in water fluoridation are claimed to be minimal , concerns persist about long-term exposure and the potential for cumulative harm, particularly in individuals with kidney impairment who cannot effectively filter fluoride from the body. The neurotoxic potential of fluoride is underscored by its classification as a substance requiring rigorous safety evaluation under the precautionary principle.

This is a snippet from the Sigma-Aldrich Safety Data Sheet (https://www.sigmaaldrich.com/CA/en/sds/aldrich/372757?userType=undefined )

From the Fluoride Action Network website (https://fluoridealert.org/):

Health Effects of Fluoride

Fluoride is a highly toxic substance that can cause a range of adverse health effects. Certain members of the public are at particularly high risk of harm: hypersensitivity and acute toxicity, brain damage, hypothyroidism, dental fluorosis, skeletal fluorosis, kidney disease, liver damage, gastrointestinal disorders, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer (osteosarcoma).

A 2020 study “Fluorosilicic acid induces DNA damage and oxidative stress in bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells” (see link : https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1383571820301686 ).

Dr. Paul Connett is a retired chemistry professor and environmental chemist who specialized in toxicology. He served as a full tenured professor at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, until his retirement in May 2006. He holds a B.A. (Honors) in Natural Sciences from Cambridge University, England (1962), and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire (1983). Over the past several decades, Connett has been a prominent public speaker and advocate on issues related to waste management and water fluoridation. He has delivered over 2,000 pro-bono public presentations on incineration and waste management across 49 U.S. states, 7 Canadian provinces, and 46 to 69 other countries. His work has focused on the dangers of incineration, dioxin build-up in food chains, and the health risks associated with fluoridation.

Here is a brief video entitled “Dr. Paul Connett Fluoride Interview 2016”: https://rumble.com/v6q1k76-dr-paul-connett-fluoride-interview-2016.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=b53f6ba4-5cb5-4410-bb3b-a10d0e0e1f21

