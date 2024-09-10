eldric.substack.com

1) Amnesty International May 1, 2020 “Turkey: COVID-19 pandemic increases climate of fear for journalists” (see link: https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/05/turkey-covid19-pandemic-increases-climate-of-fear-for-journalists/ ). As per the article: The COVID-19 crisis has added a new layer to the crackdown on media freedom in Turkey with journalists being targeted across the country under the guise of combating misinformation, said Amnesty International ahead of World Press Freedom Day. One of the world’s biggest jailers of journalists, Turkey, has seen journalists facing criminal investigation and detention for reporting or even tweeting on COVID-19. “Turkey’s government must act now and unconditionally release all journalists jailed simply for doing their job” said Milena Buyum, Amnesty International’s Turkey Campaigner.

2) Reuters December 30, 2021 “Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine as infections surge” (see link: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkey-rolls-out-its-own-covid-19-vaccine-infections-surge-2021-12-30/ ). As per the article: “Our domestic vaccine Turkovac will begin to be administered at our city hospitals from (Thursday). It is possible to receive the booster shot with our domestic vaccine. No matter what type of vaccine you received before, you can get your booster vaccine with Turkovac," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca. President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said his government would make Turkovac available globally, but Ankara has yet to release detailed information about the vaccine's efficacy rate or results from clinical trials.

Panel 1 The first graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 related deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. The vaccination program began in February 2021 with no positive effect on reducing the CRD rate. The CRD rate subsided somewhat in mid-2021, however, continued at the same rate even after the booster injections began. The vaccine-to-death correlation appears to be self-evident as the CRD rate continued in a linear fashion relative to the vaccine curves. The CRD rate peaked at 2,493 Turkish citizens dying during the week ending May 2, 2021 (356 deaths per day) which was absolutely heartbreaking to say the least. The CRD rate has subsided significantly and is essentially zero since Q4’2022 as injection uptake has ended. Total CRDs to date represent 0.12 percent of the population.

Panel 2 Observe the cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Monthly Deaths. The Expected (CotD Model) deaths incorporates an average 6.0 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion (January 2020 to January 2024) of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths. What happened in February 2023?...or is this a data anomaly?

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model 322,860 Excess Deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic, of which 247,274 Excess Deaths (77 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in February 2021. This compares to 293,026 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic as per the ourworldindata.org website.

“No matter how far down the wrong road you’ve gone…turn back” Turkish Proverb