The following is a direct re-stack of the recent articles from Metals and Miners related to Venezuela, global geo-economics and global geo-politics.

Metals and Miners January 4, 2026 “THE GREAT RESOURCE WAR IS HERE - Part 1: The Capture of Venezuela!” (see link: https://metalsandminers.substack.com/p/the-great-resource-war-is-here-part ). As per the article: ). As per the article: In a military operation of stunning audacity and brutal efficiency, elite units of the United States Special Operations Command descended upon Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. Their target: President Nicolás Maduro. The capture of Nicolás Maduro was not about cocaine, that is a nice by-product. It was about copper, gold, oil, other natural resources, and control. President Trump did not just authorize an extraction; he orchestrated a humiliation. The Chinese diplomats and executives awoke to find their host gone and their ambitions in ashes, trapped in a country that was, for all intents and purposes, now under American military control.

Metals and Miners January 4, 2026 “THE GREAT RESOURCE WAR IS HERE - Part 2: The Fortress Hemisphere!” (see link: https://metalsandminers.substack.com/p/the-great-resource-war-is-here-part-6ef ). As per the article: In the sanitized world of international relations, the true motives of great powers are rarely spoken aloud. They are cloaked in the language of human rights, democracy, and international law. But every so often, the mask slips. A moment of unguarded candor reveals the brutal, underlying calculus of power. General Laura Richardson, the four-star commander of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), has just provided such a moment. “This region is so rich in resources… it’s off the charts,” Richardson stated, her words a stark departure from diplomatic norms. “We have a lot to do,” she declared with chilling resolve. “This region matters. It has a lot to do with national security and we need to step up our game.”

Metals and Miners January 5, 2026 “IT’S ON … U.S. Takes Venezuela By Force & China Now Prepares It’s Inevitable Counterstrike. The World Will Never Be the Same!” (see link: https://metalsandminers.substack.com/p/its-on-us-takes-venezuela-by-force ). As per the article: By toppling the Maduro regime and declaring the entire Western Hemisphere off-limits to its rivals, America has violently upended the global chessboard. The message to Beijing was not written in a diplomatic cable; it was delivered by the barrel of a gun. The era of strategic patience is over. The kinetic war for resources has begun. The Monroe Doctrine 2.0 is a declaration of war; a resource war. The U.S. has decided it will not lay down and accept a future of subservience to a communist superpower. It will fight. It will secure its own supply chain, by force if necessary. Venezuela was the first domino. The whispers from the Pentagon and the State Department suggest Colombia, Cuba, and even Greenland could be next. One thing is certain: China will NOT do nothing. It’s game on in this dangerous war of escalation. And their countermove will shake the foundations of the global economy. The world is not the same place we thought it was and we need to be prepared.

“All warfare is based on deception” Sun Tzu, The Art of War

