This CotD was inspired by an article published December 16, 2025 in GoldBroker.com “Silver, Fibonacci and Hyperinflation” written by Cyrille Jubert (see link: https://goldbroker.com/news/silver-fibonacci-hyperinflation-3645 ). This is an excellent essay which discusses how we arrived here and where things are headed. The CotD author especially appreciates how Cyrille Jubert incorporates the Fibonacci sequence (yes that is mathematics stuff!) into the discussion to remind and enlighten us as it relates to the nature of things here on our beautiful planet.

The spirit of Christmas is upon us, so let’s celebrate with the song “Silver and Gold” sung by Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman from the 1964 film Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer (a fave of the CotD author).

Here is the Burl Ives song “Silver and Gold” via the Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v1zahg3-burl-ives-silver-and-gold-from-rudolph-the-red-nosed-reindeer.html?e9s=rel_v1_b .

The following Panels 2 to 6 are snippets from Cyrille Jubert’s article:

Panel 2

“As a reminder, the Fibonacci sequence is a sequence of integers where each term is the sum of the two preceding terms. It begins with 0.

The first ten digits are: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34.

The sequence continues with: 13, 21, 34, 55, 89, 144, 233, 377, 610, 987, 1597, 2584, 4181, 6765, 10946.

If we compare the silver price to the Fibonacci spiral:

Prices stagnated around the $13 level for 60 months.

They were then stuck around the $21 support level for 45 months.

Then they climbed to the $34 resistance level over a period of 15 months.

The move towards the $55 resistance level, however, lasted only 5 months.

We are now entering the $89 phase, which should be even shorter—in months or even weeks.

Then, logically, prices should head towards the next resistance level: $144.”

Panel 3

“Silver prices may be revealing signs that we are heading towards a phase of hyperinflation.”

“There are several possible reasons for this.”

“The first is obvious”

“For several years, demand for physical silver has far exceeded supply.”

“The LBMA’s delivery failure in early October – which led to a complete market freeze – provided the clearest demonstration of this shortage.”

“The Thanksgiving panic on the COMEX is another illustration. The simultaneous demand for 7,330 5,000-oz contracts, which came in on the last day of trading, led to a ten-hour market closure.”

“These two markets have thus just defaulted, one after the other. They are doomed in the short term.”

“The second reason is more secretive”

“For half a century, the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency have been trying to control the price of gold and silver using derivatives through the bullion banks under their influence.”

“It is highly likely that delivery requests similar to the one on November 30th will multiply month after month, exposing the reality of the paper silver markets, both in London and New York.”

“The $152 billion in silver derivatives could cripple the banks that, for years, have been trying to curb the rise in the price of the metal on behalf of the Fed and the OCC.”

Panel 4

“The third reason is obvious”

“Financiers operate like sharks: they can detect a drop of blood from miles away. We should therefore expect a rush of capital into silver, even though the market is tiny. The arrival of this new capital will further destabilize the market, causing an acceleration in the price increase – especially since bullion banks, which have accumulated short positions through derivatives, will have to buy them back in a panic, mechanically amplifying the movement, as in any short squeeze.”

“Because if we look at the weekly silver chart on a logarithmic scale, the resistance seems pointing above $80 at the beginning of 2026, then above $85 in mid-February.”

“The fourth reason is industrial”

“The silver delivery disruptions observed in London and New York over the past two months have certainly not escaped the attention of manufacturers. They have good reason to be concerned: a silver shortage could lead to the abrupt shutdown of their production lines. It is therefore likely that some are already looking to build up precautionary stocks.”

“This is precisely what is happening in Shanghai, where we see pallets of silver bars leaving SGE warehouses daily to be stored directly at industrial sites.”

Panel 5

“The fifth reason is more hypothetical”

“India therefore needed a solution to preserve the value of its exports: this is where a silent monetary revolution began.”

“India then turned to payments in United Arab Emirates dirhams (AED) and Chinese yuan (CNY).”

“Starting in July 2024, an unexpected phenomenon appeared on the charts: the price of silver (XAG) began to move in correlation with the INR/CNY exchange rate.”

“This correlation is entirely unprecedented. Silver has detached itself from COMEX exchange rates and begun to follow settlement currency flows. This is a sign of sovereign accumulation – not a speculative move by investors.”

“Why would silver suddenly follow the INR/CNY exchange rate? The mechanism is as follows:

India buys oil → pays Russia in Emirati dirhams (AED). Russia converts the AED into yuan (CNY) and uses the CNY to buy physical silver from China. Silver thus becomes the reserve asset used to store the value of India-Russia trade outside the US dollar system.”

“The sixth reason…and not the last”

“Those who follow the financial markets have likely already heard this news: the Reserve Bank of India has published new guidelines for loans secured by gold or silver, setting a 1:10 ratio between the two metals. These rules will come into effect on April 1st.”

“Under these circumstances, the rise in the price of silver over the next three and a half months would need to be absolutely spectacular to reach one-tenth of the price of gold.”

Panel 6

“Gold in the accumulation phase”

“As the chart below shows, gold experiences accumulation phases, where volatility is compressed and prices fluctuate only slightly between support and resistance levels. This continues until the resistance breaks and volatility surges sharply, triggering another significant rise of the gold price.”

“And if we use the Fibonacci sequence, employed by many technical analysts to identify major market levels, the following theoretical levels would be:

$34,... $55, … $89, … $144, … $233, … $377, … $610, ….”

“For example, the Economic Times of India, in a December 10 article, boldly suggests the possibility of silver exceeding $600 an ounce.”

“If these projections, even partial ones, materialize, the purchasing power of fiat currencies would suffer a historic shock.”

“Physical gold and silver are the ultimate forms of money—real assets that have retained their purchasing power for thousands of years, even as paper currencies have come and gone.”

Egon von Greyerz

