The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) CBC News October 12, 2021 “Ex-police will enforce COVID-19 rules, 'secure isolation site' to relaunch, Sask. doctors told” (see link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/saskatchewan-covid-19-1.6205235 ). As per the article: An enforcement team is being set up by the Ministry of Health to help public health inspectors regulate "masking non-compliance complaints" and "vaccination non-compliance complaints from businesses or the public," Opondo said. The team is "a group of retired police officers who are really going to assist us, particularly where we are short in terms of public health inspectors". The site is specifically for individuals who wilfully fail to comply with isolation orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while contagious. Opondo also noted the province has a website where people can fill out a form to inform officials about people allegedly not following the public health orders. (CotD author comment “informants…snitches…sound familiar?”)

2) Dr. Mark Trozzi substack October 4, 2024 “COVID Injections: Unveiling the Mechanisms of Harm” (see link: https://substack.com/@drmtrozzi/p-142821745 ). From the article: New pathology, a new wave of disease, and 44 common examples of injection-induced illnesses supported by over 930 scientific publications linking these diseases with the injections. Yet, despite diligent efforts to warn the public, elected officials, and bureaucrats, billions of people (many repeatedly) have been subjected to these injections in what can only be described as a radical and unethical medical experiment. In many countries, including Canada, doctors who voiced caution were unlawfully persecuted – our careers, incomes and reputations tarnished. (CotD author comment “this is an excellent substack article summarizing the mechanisms of harm…a must read).

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related.

Panel 1 This graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 Related Deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. Saskatchewan’s vaccination program was initiated in January 2021 and began to accelerate significantly in Q2’2021 and continuing to Q4’2021. There appeared to be some success to vaccination in mid-2021 as the CRD rate decreased somewhat with approximately 50 percent of the population fully vaccinated. The Booster program was initiated in November 2021 with extremely high injection rates into Q1’2022 and tapered-off thereafter. Note the consistent linear CRD rate (high-lighted yellow) for the +2 year period since the start of these vaccine injections. The vaccine-to-death correlation appears to be self-evident. Remember, as per Health Canada: “Evidence indicates that vaccines and boosters are effective at helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Evidence indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease. Receiving an mRNA booster dose provides even better protection.” Do you think the data supports these claims by Health Canada?

Panel 2 Observe the characteristic cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the data for the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Weekly Deaths. The Expected Deaths (CotD Model) incorporates an average 1.0 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall pre-pandemic trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion January 2020 to April 2024 of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths.

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model 5,951 Excess Deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic of which 5,210 (88 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in January 2021. The Statistics Canada website is current to September 30, 2023 with Saskatchewan at 4,714 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic to September 2, 2023 as there is no data beyond this date. For comparison purposes, the CotD Model calculates 4,776 Excess Deaths to September 2, 2023. The blue-dashed curve is a polynomial (non-linear) best-fit to the data up-trend. In essence, this reveals that the Excess Death Rate (EDR) is at an elevated deviated phase with time, which is a strong signal something is abnormal within Saskatchewan’s population. Once again, the question is “why is this occurring?

“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it’s accepted by a majority”. Booker T. Washington