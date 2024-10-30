eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) CNN November 23, 2021 “Bodies pile up outside hospital morgue as Romania struggles with fourth wave of Covid” (see link: As Romania struggles with Covid fourth wave bodies pile up outside hospital morgue | CNN ). As per the article: “I never thought, when I started this job, that I would live through something like this,” said nurse Claudiu Ionita. “I never thought such a catastrophe could happen, that we’d end up sending whole families to their graves.” Village of Bosanci mayor Neculai Miron said “We’re not against vaccination, but we want to verify it, to satisfy our worries, because there have been many side effects…We don’t think that the vaccine components are very safe. It’s not a safe vaccine.”

2) PubMed Central Study November 5, 2022 “Informed Consent in Mass Vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania: Implications of Bad Management” (see link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9693422/ ). As per the study: Physicians involved in the Romanian vaccination campaign cannot prove they successfully presented the patients with accurate and complete vaccination information. On one hand, there is no evidence of the information presented to the patient or even that the medical personnel presented all the legally required information. The patient’s signature for vaccination only proves that the patients were not physically constrained to vaccinate. On the other hand, the fact that a patient obtained vaccination information from the internet or the media cannot be used as a defense by any authority or physician. Despite safety concerns representing a significant reason for non-vaccination, they were not dealt with appropriately from a legal point of view.

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related.

Panel 1 The first graph is Figure 1 sourced within the February 6, 2023 Romanian report on “COVID-19 Vaccination in Romania and the Benefits of the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations” (see link : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9966070/ ).

Panel 2 This graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 related deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. The vaccination program began in December 2020 with no positive effect on reducing the CRD rate. The CRD rate appeared to subside in mid-2021 indicating the vaccine was somewhat effective. The booster injections began in October 2021 with significant uptake which continued into Q1’2022. The booster-to-death correlation appears to be self-evident as the CRD rate continued at an extremely high rate (i.e. 7,516 CRDs per month for the three month period ending December 31, 2021). The CRD rate peaked at 3,158 Romanian citizens dying during the week ending November 13, 2021 (over 450 deaths per day) which was absolutely shocking to say the least. The CRD rate has subsided significantly and is essentially zero since Q2’2023 as injection uptake has ended. Total CRDs to date represent 0.35 percent of the population.

Panel 3 Observe the cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Weekly Deaths. The Expected (CotD Model) deaths incorporates an average 0.2 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall trend.

Panel 4 This presents the magnified portion (January 2020 to December 2023) of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths.

Panel 5 Based on the data set and this author’s model, 101,930 Excess Deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic to December 31, 2023. In addition, 61,286 Excess Deaths (60 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in December 2020. This compares to 92,421 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic as per the ourworldindata.org website. Note that since Q4’2022, the Excess Deaths have declined by 26,378. This is coincident with essentially zero Covid-19 vaccination demand and Romania being one of the lowest vaccinated countries in the European Union.

“Truth is not afraid of judgement” Romanian Proverb