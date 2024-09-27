eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) The Gazette March 12, 2020 “Quebec shuts down as Premier François Legault declares an emergency” (see link: https://montrealgazette.com/news/quebec/covid-19-quebec-asks-anyone-returning-from-travel-to-self-quarantine). As per the article: Declaring Quebec in an emergency situation that requires decisive acts and sacrifices by all, the Legault government Thursday announced a series of tough, sweeping measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus before it gets out of hand. And the orders could get more draconian — from closing schools and shopping malls to a generalized quarantine of the island of Montreal, Quebec’s most populated city. The province has the power to do it all if necessary and rules nothing out as it tries to keep the number of cases down. (CotD author note “the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020, declared COVID-19 a pandemic”.)

2) The Gazette June 8, 2020 “Lawsuit targets Quebec over COVID-19 measures” (see link: https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/lawsuit-launched-against-unreasonable-and-unjustifiable-covid-19-measures). From the article: A group that says it was created to protect fundamental rights has launched a legal challenge of the public security measures taken by the Legault government during the COVID-19 outbreak. The suit argues that even in times of crisis, the government cannot by simple decree or renewable ministerial orders interrupt or shut down the activities of the National Assembly or the courts. It adds the government cannot unreasonably or unjustifiably infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens.

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related.

Panel 1 This graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 Related Deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. Quebec’s vaccination program was initiated in December 2020 and began to accelerate significantly into the summer of 2021. The CRD rate subsided in Q3’2021 indicating the potential vaccine effectiveness. The Booster program was initiated in December 2021 and ramped-up at an extremely high rate into Q2’2022 and tapered-off thereafter. Note the increase in the CRD rate coincident to the initial Booster injections and the continuation of CRDs since then. The vaccine-to-death correlation appears to be self-evident. Remember, as per Health Canada: “Evidence indicates that vaccines and boosters are effective at helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Evidence indicates that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines continue to outweigh the risks of the disease. Receiving an mRNA booster dose provides even better protection.” Do you think the data supports these claims by Health Canada?

Panel 2 Observe the characteristic cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the data for the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Weekly Deaths. The Expected Deaths (CotD Model) incorporates an average 4.0 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall pre-pandemic trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion January 2020 to July 2024 of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths.

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model 30,408 Excess Deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic of which 23,227 (76 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in December 2020. The Statistics Canada website is current to September 30, 2023 with Quebec Excess Deaths at 19,036 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic to September 2, 2023, as there is no data beyond this date. For comparison purposes, the CotD Model calculates 22,704 Excess Deaths to September 2, 2023. One would expect that since the Booster injections began in December 2021, the Excess Death Rate (EDR) should have flattened or even decreased, however, the EDR has continued at near exponential levels. There appears to be something abnormal within Quebec’s highly Covid-19 vaccinated population. Once again, the question is “why is this occurring?

“Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth…sooner or later that debt is paid” Valery Legasov, Soviet nuclear physicist