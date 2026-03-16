eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) Euro News March 12, 2026 “Could oil prices really reach $200 a barrel as claimed by Iran?” (see link: https://www.euronews.com/business/2026/03/12/could-oil-prices-really-reach-200-as-claimed-by-iran ). As per the article: “On Sunday March 1st, a senior IRGC spokesperson warned that if “cowardly anti-human actions” continued, the world should prepare for a massive price surge, even as high as $200 per oil barrel. The IRGC’s current strategy relies on “internationalising” the cost of the conflict. The main vector of this strategy is precisely the disruption of energy markets, an element Iran can influence directly through its geographical advantage.”

2) Euro News March 12, 2026 “Iran oil shock splits the world as exporters pocket windfall and importers buckle” (see link: https://www.euronews.com/business/2026/03/12/iran-oil-shock-splits-the-world-as-exporters-pocket-windfall-and-importers-buckle ). From the article: “Nearly two weeks into the Iran war, as oil prices surge and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, a clear pattern is emerging in global markets as energy exporters prosper while import-dependent economies count the cost. The most exposed economies are clustered in Asia. Thailand carries an energy deficit equivalent to 7.4% of GDP, the worst in the tracker, followed by South Korea at 5.7%, Singapore, Vietnam and Taiwan. At the other end of the scale, the Gulf’s oil exporters could reap enormous gains. Iraq leads the world with an energy surplus of 40.8% of GDP, meaning oil revenues are almost half the entire economy. Norway is the one European nation sharing in that good fortune, with an energy surplus of 19.1% of GDP, the third-largest in the world. Since the start of the crisis on 28 February, whether a country exports or imports energy has quickly become one of the most powerful drivers of equity market performance, and the divergence is both sharp and consistent.”

3) Von Greyerz Gold Switzerland March 6, 2026 “The Fog of Oil” (see link: https://vongreyerz.gold/the-fog-of-oil ). From the article by Matthew Piepenburg: “Wars, for example, are not only fought over oil, they end over oil—at least for those who have the least of it. But not only does oil matter pre and post wars, its direct tie to gold pricing is equally confirmed by history, namely a history of oil supply shocks. As we stand today in the fog of yet another war whose ripple effects and currents invite the usual and seemingly endless commentary and debate, there is some consolation in having at least one honest and golden lighthouse upon which can rely to navigate today’s noise and preserve our wealth into an uncertain tomorrow.”

Panel 1

Inspired by the annual Irish cultural tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, the CotD author has included the following in order to augment today’s CotD topic. As per Brave Search : “Leprechauns are supernatural beings from Irish folklore, traditionally depicted as small, bearded men who work as shoemakers and are known for their mischievous tricks. They are often associated with luck and hidden pots of gold, said to be buried at the end of a rainbow. Leprechauns are mythical creatures and do not exist in the real world. Traditionally, leprechauns wore red coats (not green) and cocked hats, with regional variations in dress. Modern depictions show them in green suits, hats, and buckled shoes, a style popularized in the 19th century. They are solitary, secretive, and extremely clever, often vanishing if caught off guard. Their pot of gold is a symbol of wealth, but they are careful to keep it hidden, often tricking humans who try to capture them.”

CotD author question…”did leprechauns use oil to light lamps and cook meals?”

Panel 2

Speaking of oil…this graph is a construct by the CotD author of the historical nominal price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil since 1945. Observe the volatile cyclical nature of the WTI oil price over the past 50 years. The CotD author has added Upper and Lower limit lines which define a CotD interpreted long-term historical price channel. As mentioned in the above articles, some of the contributing factors to the oil price volatility are related to supply-demand issues, geo-political events and inflation. The CotD author has boldly forecast the WTI oil price to trade near 450 $US/Bbl by the year 2030. Originally, the CotD author was leaning toward a “Base Case Scenario” of 500 $US/Bbl by the year 2035 (which still may occur), however, with the recent conflict in the Middle East, an accelerated forecast in the WTI oil price appears to require a closer target by year 2030. And remember, the CotD author admits forecasting anything is like the weather…wait five minutes and the weather could change!

Side note: Ireland produced about 670 Bopd (according to Brave search) in 2024 and imported in the order of 158,000 Bopd.

Panel 3

And what about gold you say…this graph presents the historical gold price since 1900 with upper and lower limit lines defining the channel trend (author’s interpretation). The green line is the author’s forecast based on ~47 year cycle peaks which predicts a gold price in the order of 20,000 to 25,000 $US/oz by about 2029 to 2030. To achieve this, the gold price will increase multi-fold ($5,000 $US/oz per year) over the next few years. Note the cyclical correlation between the oil and gold prices. Remember, the weather and climate are always changing…it’s only a matter of time!

Side note: Ireland has no gold mine production as of 2025 (based on Brave Search).

“Many a ship is lost within sight of the harbour” Irish proverb

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol