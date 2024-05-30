eldric.subsatck.com

This “Special Edition” Chart of the Day is an announcement of the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) commencing today May 30, 2024 in Regina, Canada. The NCI is a commission that's being held by “We The People” which is examining all aspects of the Covid Crimes Against Humanity in order to reveal the truth of what really happened.

Hear first-hand testimony from expert witnesses and lay witnesses as we inquire into how all levels of government handled the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing these hearings to allow Canadians to tell their stories, we can continue a healing dialogue in this nation.

Learn what went right and what went wrong, and with positive recommendations, what can be done moving forward.

Here is the link : https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/hearings-2024/

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/