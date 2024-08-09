eldric.substack.com

1) Deutsche Welle December 22, 2020 “Mexico launches vaccination program” (see link: https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-launches-coronavirus-vaccination-program/a-56034368 ). As per the article: Mexico is the first Latin American country to roll out a vaccine program for COVID-19. The news signals a turning point for a country that up to now has taken a comparatively laissez-faire approach toward the pandemic. Light at the end of the tunnel…Mexico's military is in charge of running the vaccination program. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for example, is highly sensitive. It can only be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius and, once thawed, must be administered within five days. Each individual must receive two shots.

2) The Expose News June 7, 2024 “The bird flu operation is looking like a repeat of the covid operation. So are the vaccines safe?” (see link: https://expose-news.com/2024/06/07/are-bird-flu-vaccines-safe/ ). As per the article: This week the World Health Organisation warned that bird flu has a “potential for high public health impact.” This spurious claim came after a Mexican died after testing positive for bird flu. All indications are that a potential bird flu pandemic is a wash, rinse and repeat of the falsified covid pandemic. Squalene or MF59 (vaccine adjuvant), is an oil that’s highly reactive and it’s not ideal for use in children. “One of the problems is the squalene has been shown to cause a lot of neurological issues. So, it’s been associated with narcolepsy, especially in the paediatric population. It’s been highly associated with Guillain-Barre syndrome, Bell’s palsy, convulsions, a lot of anaphylactic reactions with squalene. And then it can also programme autoimmune disease,” Dr. Smith said.

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related.

Panel 1 The first graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 related deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. Mexico’s Covid-19 Related Death (CRD) rate was high from the outset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in March 2020. The vaccination program was initiated in January 2021 with high injection uptake rates into Q4’2021, however, there was little to no impact on the CRD rate curve. The booster program was launched in December 2021 with high injection rates continuing into Q2’2022. The vaccination-to-deaths correlation (yellow shaded) is somewhat evident from Q3’2021 to Q2’2022, however, there still appears to be room for interpretation. The CRD rate has declined significantly (i.e. zero) since Q4’2022 as vaccination uptake has waned and is essentially zero. Total CRDs to date represents 0.26 percent of the population.

Panel 2 Observe the cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Weekly Deaths. The Expected (CotD Model) deaths incorporates an average 10 percent growth factor (one of the highest the CotD author has evaluated to date) which appears to be a good match to the overall historical trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion (January 2020 to January 2024) of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths. Note the extraordinary spike(s) in Excess Deaths coincident upon initiation of the injections.

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model 736,081 Excess Deaths have occurred since the start of the pandemic, of which 362,825 Excess Deaths (49 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in January 2021. This compares to 682,761 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic as per the ourworldindata.org website.

