This CotD was inspired by two recent substack articles via Aussie17:

1) Aussie17 “Message from Malaysia: Dr. Roland Victor's Fight for Truth in The Midst of Persecution” see link:

https://www.aussie17.com/p/message-from-malaysia-dr-roland-victors?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2 .

From the article: "I was charged under the Communications and Multimedia act with producing an obscene video in regards to the side effects of vaccine." As Dr. Roland prepares for his defense on the 1st and 2nd of July 2024, he isn't just fighting for his right to speak the truth; he's standing up for medical professionals everywhere facing persecution in the name of science.

2) Aussie17 “JUST IN: Furious Malaysians Unite in Rage and Prayer Against WHO, Showing Solidarity with Victims of Genetic mRNA” ” see link:

https://www.aussie17.com/p/just-in-furious-malaysians-unite?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2 .

From the article: This united stand of Malaysians, crossing all ethnic and religious lines, shows their demand for truth and accountability. They refuse to let the voices of their loved ones be silenced, calling for justice and transparency in the wake of these vaccine tragedies.

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related.

Panel 1 The first graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 related deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. Malaysia’s Covid-19 Related Death (CRD) rate was near “zero” from the announcement of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in March 2020 through to January 2021. The vaccination program started in Q1’2021 with very high injection uptake rates into Q4’2021. Observe the meteoric rise in CRDs within 4 to 5 months after the initial vaccinations with the CRD rate running unabated into Q4’2021. Over 30,000 citizens of Malaysia died a CRD in the ten month period ending December 2021 (i.e. 3,060 CRDs per month or about 100 per day). The vaccination-to-deaths correlation of near 100 percent in 2021 (high-lighted in yellow) is absolutely stunning as both rate profiles are identical. There was also a residual booster-to death correlation in 2022 prior to the CRD rate diminishing significantly in concert with low vaccine injection rates.

Panel 2 Observe the heterogeneous cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. Data for the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 was utilized in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Monthly Deaths. The Expected (CotD Model) deaths incorporates an average 7.0 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall pre-pandemic trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion (January 2020 to December 2023) of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths (CotD Model) from Official Deaths. Note in August 2021, there were 12,225 Hyper-Excess Deaths alone or about 394 deaths per day…absolutely unconscionable.

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model, there have been 85,025 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic of which essentially 100 percent have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in February 2021. This compares to 42,609 Excess Deaths since January 2020 as per the https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/cumulative-excess-deaths-covid?country=~MYS website.

