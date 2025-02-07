eldric.substack.com

This CotD is related to a recent climate science paper dated January 31, 2025 “Is Calgary Alberta Boiling (2024)” by Dean Clarke (P.Eng) via The Friends of Science website (see link: https://friendsofscience.org/library-climate-science/) .

This report is an update of the previously written report “Is Calgary Alberta Boiling (2023)” dated January 28, 2024. The author of the CotD recommends reading this paper in its entirety, since, in a relative sense, the findings can be applied to other cities across Canada. As per Dean Clarke:

- With global warming and climate change making headlines around the world, Calgarians may wonder how their local temperatures have changed over time. This report looks at the minimum, maximum and mean temperatures in Calgary, Alberta, Canada over the last 140 years. Also included is Calgary’s historical rainfall, snowfall and total precipitation data.

- Since 1885, minimum temperatures have increased approximately 2.5°C based on best fit trend-line analysis (Figure 4).

- Since 1885, maximum temperatures have increased between 0.0°C and 0.7°C based on standard deviation review (Figure 6) and best fit trend-line analysis (Figure 4)

- The minimum and by default, the mean temperatures presented herein, should be viewed with caution due to possible urban heat island (UHI) effects. With global warming and/or climate change, one would expect the minimum, maximum and mean temperatures to be rising at similar rates. This is not occurring. Therefore, maximum temperatures and total precipitation may provide a more accurate reflection of warming and moisture levels over the past 140 years.

- While rainfall, snowfall and total precipitation appear to be cyclical, the long-term flat to slightly upward trend has generally been maintained.

- Fortunately for Calgarians, it’s fair to say that we can all have an opinion as to the actual amount of maximum warming that we, as individuals, each see when looking at the data. As I’ve learned through this two-year process, that climate science is rarely ever intelligible or perspicuous.

From the report:

Here is the link via The Friends of Science website (see link: https://friendsofscience.org/library-climate-science/) .

“The sun is the main driver of climate change. Not you. Not CO2” Friends of Science