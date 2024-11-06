eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) The Expose News March 21, 2023 “Open letter to Northern Ireland MP: The government needs to pay attention to what’s killing our people post-vaccination” (see link: https://expose-news.com/2023/03/21/the-government-needs-to-pay-attention/ ). From the article: The government has also mounted a huge and costly communications campaign to stress the safety and efficacy of the vaccines (and to scare the population into getting them – as confirmed by the “Lockdown Files”). Indeed, it’s clear that dissenting views have been systematically censored by Ofcom and the so-called “Trusted News Initiative” collaboration between the BBC, other global news organizations and “big tech.” Since the so-called emergency use vaccines started to be administered across the globe, rates of excess death have increased. In Northern Ireland, your MLA, Paul Frew, has highlighted the increase in excess deaths here, post-vaccination. In total, some 1,000 excess deaths (that’s 1,000 deaths above and beyond what might be expected by the five-year average pre-2019) have occurred in Northern Ireland in the last year.

2) The Expose News October 8, 2024 “Proposed Northern Ireland Public Health Bill sets into law mandatory vaccines” (see link: https://expose-news.com/2024/10/08/bill-sets-into-law-mandatory-vaccines/ ). From the article: Notably, the proposed Bill incorporates “contamination.” The focus of the 1967 Act is infectious diseases. However, according to the consultation documents, the proposed new Bill will encompass all “infection and contamination including biological, chemical and radiological, in addition to infectious diseases.” By classing some medical treatments as “prophylactic” they are attempting to put into law that they can impose (what they choose to classify as) “vaccines” on us - unless you are deemed to be “entitled to an exemption” and can provide evidence to the satisfaction of those who make up the exemption rules.

The author of the CotD has combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related. This is an update from the previous Ireland CotD of January 14, 2024.

Panel 1 The first graph is a construct by the author as a standard CotD presentation which illustrates Covid-19 related deaths (CRDs) and vaccinations. Ireland’s Covid-19 Related Death (CRD) rate was at a surprisingly high level immediately upon announcement of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in March 2020 and then “flattened” during the summer months (pre-vaccination). Heading into the winter months of 2020, the CRD rate once again took-off as would be expected for a corona virus in the northern latitudes. The vaccination program started in late December 2020 with high injection uptake rates into Q4’2021. The vaccine appeared to be effective as the CRD rate “flattened” in mid-2021 after about 30 percent of the population had been injected. The booster program started in September 2021 with extremely high injection rates into Q1’2022, however, the CRD rate continued to rise into mid-2022. Since Q1’2023, the CRD rate has lessened somewhat in concert with low and diminishing vaccine injection rates. As per Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) “All vaccines are tested to make sure they are safe and work before they can be used. The HSE only uses a vaccine if it meets the required standards of safety and effectiveness.”

Panel 2 Observe the characteristic cyclical nature of deaths or all-cause mortality since 2015. The “Blue” line represents data prior to March 2020 and the “Red” line represents data since the SARS CoV-2 pandemic was initiated in March 2020. The “Green” line represents the “Expected” deaths (CotD Model) based on historical averages. The author has utilized the data for the five year period January 2015 to December 2019 in order to calculate an average normalized curve for Weekly Deaths. The Expected (CotD Model) deaths incorporates an average 2.7 percent growth factor which appears to be a good match to the overall trend.

Panel 3 This presents the magnified portion (January 2020 to September 2024) of the graph in Panel 2. The “Orange” line represents “Excess Deaths” which is calculated by subtracting Expected Deaths from Official Deaths.

Panel 4 Based on the data and this author’s model, there have been 14,667 Excess Deaths since the start of the pandemic of which 12,853 (87.6 percent) have occurred since the start of Covid-19 injections in December 2020. Note the blue-dotted curve is a polynomial (non-linear) best-fit to the data trend. In essence, this reveals that the Excess Death Rate (EDR) appears to be accelerating, which is a strong signal something is abnormal within Ireland’s population. Again, the question is “why is this occurring?

“Your mind is a battlefield, be its commander, not its soldier” Unknown author