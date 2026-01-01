eldric.substack.com

The following articles are relevant to this CotD:

1) Metals and Miners December 27, 2025 “Their Purchasing Power Debasement Playbook: How the Government Has Destroyed the Dollar for 100 Years; And Why Gold is Always the Weapon” (see link: https://metalsandminers.substack.com/p/their-purchasing-power-debasement?publication_id=2175284&post_id=182183932&isFreemail=true&r=173do1&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email ). As per the article: It is the greatest crime of the last century, and it has been perpetrated in plain sight. The slow, systematic, and deliberate destruction of the American dollar is not an accident of history or the unfortunate byproduct of complex economic forces. It is official government policy. For over 100 years, the powers that be have been engaged in a relentless war against our savings, a campaign designed to ensure that the purchasing power of our money only moves in one direction: down.

2) Ahead of the Herd December 30, 2025 “BRICS Launch Gold-Backed Currency” (see link: https://aheadoftheherd.com/brics-launch-gold-backed-currency-richard-mills/ ). From the article by Richard Mills: The BRICS countries are moving away from the US dollar as the currency that settles international transactions, and gold is an integral part of the new settlement mechanism. Macro trends driving the initiative include US deficit spending, with heavy borrowing raising doubts about the dollar’s long-term strength; geopolitical fragmentation, with rival blocs seeking options beyond dollar-based systems; elevated inflation which is pushing capital into more stable assets; declining purchasing power, with many currencies losing value faster than wages or savings can keep up; and rising gold demand, with central banks continuing to increase their reserves.

3) Von Greyerz Gold Switzerland October 8, 2025 “The Hidden History of Policy Theft & Skyrocketing Gold” (see link: https://vongreyerz.gold/the-hidden-history-of-policy-theft-skyrocketing-gold ). From the article by Matthew Piepenburg: Some crimes are harder to see than the classic patterns of masked men robbing citizens at gunpoint. Here, we examine the ironic yet hard truth that unmasked policy makers are deliberately and quietly robbing their citizens with embarrassing impunity. This temptation toward sovereign sins hiding in plain sight is done without black cowboy hats or stuffing cash into a burlap bag while scared bystanders hold their hands in the air. Instead, politicos, in neckties and blue suits, commit identical theft with far greater subtlety and destruction—smiling the entire time for re-election.

Panel 1

The CotD author asked Brave AI “what is fiat currency?”

Brave AI responded as follows: “Fiat currency is a government-issued money that is declared legal tender and is not backed by a physical commodity like gold or silver. Its value is derived from the trust and confidence that people place in the issuing government and its economic stability, rather than from any intrinsic worth of the material it is made from. Unlike commodity money, which has value due to the material it contains, fiat money has no inherent value and exists because the government mandates its use for transactions. The term “fiat” comes from the Latin word meaning “let it be done,” reflecting that the currency’s value is established by government decree. Most modern currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro, and Japanese yen, are fiat currencies.”

Here is the U.S dollar:

Panel 2

The money supply is key to understanding essentially all financial and economic aspects of the U.S. industrial machine. The CotD author includes the following from Brave AI:

“The M2 money supply is a broad measure of the money supply in the United States, encompassing all components of M1—such as cash in circulation, checking deposits, and traveler’s checks—along with near-money assets like savings accounts, money market funds, and small time deposits under $100,000. It serves as a key indicator of economic liquidity and is used by the Federal Reserve to guide monetary policy, particularly in maintaining price stability and supporting maximum sustainable employment. “

“M3 money supply is the broadest measure of the money supply, incorporating M2 along with less liquid assets such as large time deposits, repurchase agreements, and money market fund shares/units. It is also referred to as “broad money” and reflects the entire economy’s money supply, capturing the banking sector’s balance sheet. However, the Federal Reserve discontinued the publication of M3 data in 2006, citing its limited utility in policy decisions and the equal weighting of components, which may misrepresent economic impact.”

Panel 3

The M3 money supply was discontinued in Q1 2006, so the CotD author utilized the mathematical relationship of M3 to M2 from 1980 to 2006 as a proxy to determine the potential level of M3 up to year-end 2025. The CotD author presents three modelled forecasts (low, base, high) of the M3/M2 ratio, however, only the base case was considered in this analysis.

Panel 4

The actual cumulative M2 money supply (blue line) is $22.32 trillion dollars. The cumulative M3 money supply is estimated at $44.78 trillion to year-end 2025 based on the CotD author’s model forecast. The M3 money supply has increased on average 7.82% per year since 1995, which, in the Cotd author’s opinion, is the real rate of inflation Also note the diverging aspect of the M3 and M2 data lines…you decide what that may indicate.

Panel 5

This chart was constructed from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis database depicting the USA total Federal debt outstanding debt as of year-end 2025. This is an arithmetic graph and the CotD author has included a best-fit 3rd order polynomial curve with an R2 of 0.9937 (nearly a perfect match). It appears the rate of debt accumulation is accelerating with time and could reach close to $50 Trillion by year 2030.

Panel 6

This is the same USA Federal Debt Outstanding presented in a semi-log plot (a fave of the CotD author).

Panel 7

This is a graph of the U.S Dollar purchasing power since 1915. As one can plainly see, the U.S. Dollar has lost nearly 97 percent of purchasing power over this period of 101 years. It appears time is running out on these fiat currencies.

“When it comes to a financial system rotting from within, the Botox-like beauty of our ballooning S&P and centralized credit market hides an aging and decrepit disease. That is, policy lies, like Botox, can’t hide reality forever, and the evidence of a fatally debt-sick system hiding financial truths behind forked tongues and euphemistic lingo is literally all around us.” Matthew Piepenburg , Von Greyerz GoldSwitzerland

CotD Team DOGE (Division of Government Ejection)

Primary mission: implement PEST (Primary Extraction of Stoolies & Troublemakers) protocol