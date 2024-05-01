eldric.substack.com

This CotD was inspired by Clare Pain, an Australian medical journalist and statistician, in her recent substacks from Clarity on Health “2022 excess deaths – think 66 plane crashes” and “Ah, but covid caused all the excess deaths didn’t it?” (see link: https://substack.com/@clarepain/posts ). Both of these substacks are short video interviews with Clare Pain, Dr. Andrew Madry and Australian MP Russell Broadbent.

The author of the CotD has developed a database of combined analyses of Covid-19 and Excess Deaths (all causes) as these are related. This presentation is a consolidation of 25 countries and Excess Deaths (All Causes) from the CotD database.

Panel 1 The first table is a construct by the author which summarizes the annual Excess Deaths for these 25 countries. The author of the CotD has estimated the Excess Deaths in 2023 for most of the countries as publicly available data (ourworldindata.org or actual country data) did not cover the full year (generally speaking this was about two months for November and December). The table is sorted on Excess Deaths per 100,000 Population (it is interesting to note that Russia is top of list). Also, these 25 countries represent 1.432 Billion people or 18 percent of the human population on this earth. Note there were an estimated 5.892 Million Excess Deaths during this four year period. Globally, one can perform a straight mathematical calculation to estimate total Excess Deaths of 32.685 Million (0.41 percent) for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.

Panel 2 This table presents the percentage of Excess Deaths per year based on the data in Panel 1.

Panel 3 This presents the total Annual Excess Deaths per year based on the data in Panel 1.

Panel 4 The presents the percentage of total Excess Deaths per year based on the data in Panel 2.

Panel 5 This bar chart presents the Excess deaths per 100,000 Population utilizing the data in Panel 1.

Panel 6 This stacked graph presents the Cumulative Excess Deaths per country utilizing the data in Panel 1.

